Chinese Army Sets Up Camps Inside Indian Soil In Anjaw District: Arunachal Pradesh Students' Body

Tezpur: After BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao, now the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has alleged that Chinese forces have encroached upon Indian territory in the Anjaw district that borders China and Myanmar.

The students' body levelled the allegation after making a field survey of some particular location in the Anjaw district and said that the Chinese Army has set up camps 60 km inside Indian territory. The students' body is now preparing a report to be submitted to the BJP-led government.

The Finance Secretary of the organisation Byabang Hapo Dui revealed this to ETV Bharat on Monday and said that a delegation of the student body made a field survey to the forward areas like Ashiliang, Kapapu, Tinya, Plumplum, Pulamma, Preshu and Hadera Takuru. He said that the students' body sent the delegation to the forward areas after receiving information from local farmers.

He further said that the above-mentioned forward areas fall under the Chagalagam revenue circle in the Anjaw district.

"In Hadera Takuru there are camps established by the Chinese Army. Hadera Takuru is on the Indian side of the border and it is difficult to travel to these areas.," he said.

The students' leader further said that the Indian Army does not allow anyone to visit these areas, particularly after Kapapu. The Arunachali farmers, who do agriculture in the Preshu area, are vacating the areas downwards due to the Chinese presence there," he said while demanding immediate intervention by the Central government.

Byabang Hapo Dui further informed that although they have raised the issue several times none of the two Lok Sabha MPs from Arunachal Pradesh have raised the issue in Parliament. It may be mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao had in the past said that the Chinese Army has entered Indian territory in different sectors in Arunachal Pradesh and warned that the situation will turn worse in future if the Central government did not settle the border issue with China.

It may be recalled that India shares a 3,488 km border with China that runs along the States of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. While the Jammu & Kashmir region has the longest 1,597 km of Sino-Indian borders, the Arunachal Pradesh in India’s northeast shares a 1,126 km long border with China. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim have 200 km, 345 km and 220 km long borders with China respectively.

The borders between India and China are not fully demarcated and the process of clarifying and confirming the Line of Actual Control is in progress. The Indo-China border topography is characterised by high-altitude terrain, snow-clad mountains and frozen lakes. The lack of proper demarcation of the border between India and China often leads to skirmishes between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA.