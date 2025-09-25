ETV Bharat / bharat

China Will Fill The Gap: NC President Farooq Abdullah Slams Centre’s Silence On Ladakh Unrest

Srinagar: Describing the situation in Ladakh as “serious”, ruling National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said New Delhi should swiftly initiate talks with the region’s leadership as it shares borders with China.

“Someone will fill the gap. It is a very sensitive area. China claims the territory, and they don’t accept the McMahon Line. Why did the PM visit China to come out of this musibat (trouble)?” he said in a hurriedly called press conference here.

Abdullah said China has taken over the land there, and the Indian government should not waste time resolving the issue by holding dialogue.

Five people were killed, and over 70 were wounded during widespread clashes a day ago. Over 50 people have been detained as police and paramilitary forces imposed a curfew in the Leh district.

He denied conspiracy behind the protests and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for not fulfilling the promises, including employment in Ladakh.