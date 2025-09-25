China Will Fill The Gap: NC President Farooq Abdullah Slams Centre’s Silence On Ladakh Unrest
Farooq Abdullah said that China has taken over the land in Ladakh, so the government of India should not waste time resolving the issue.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
Srinagar: Describing the situation in Ladakh as “serious”, ruling National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said New Delhi should swiftly initiate talks with the region’s leadership as it shares borders with China.
“Someone will fill the gap. It is a very sensitive area. China claims the territory, and they don’t accept the McMahon Line. Why did the PM visit China to come out of this musibat (trouble)?” he said in a hurriedly called press conference here.
Abdullah said China has taken over the land there, and the Indian government should not waste time resolving the issue by holding dialogue.
Five people were killed, and over 70 were wounded during widespread clashes a day ago. Over 50 people have been detained as police and paramilitary forces imposed a curfew in the Leh district.
He denied conspiracy behind the protests and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for not fulfilling the promises, including employment in Ladakh.
“They have been silently protesting for the last five years… However, they found that the promises of employment had turned hollow. And they couldn’t bear it and came out to protest. They departed from the Gandhian method and started agitation,” he added.
The former three-time chief minister said that several of the injured are critical and expressed solidarity with the slain and their families.
Abdullah denied the foreign hand behind the protests in Leh, saying the protests might represent the voice of the people.
“I don’t think any party is behind it. They might blame a foreign hand. But it is the voice of the people,” he added.