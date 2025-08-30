ETV Bharat / bharat

China Rolls Out Red Carpet For Modi, All Eyes On PM's Meet With Xi Jinping

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome on his arrival in China after a long gap of over seven years, on Saturday.

The visit is significant in view of sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by President Donald Trump's policies on tariff. The Prime Minister is in China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31 and September 1.

However, his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday assumes greater significance in the face of Washington's tariff tussle that has impacted almost all leading economies across the world. Modi and Xi are expected to take stock of India-China economic ties and deliberate on steps to further normalise relations that were straiedn following border row in eastern Ladakh.

The Prime Minister arrived in the Chinese city of Tianjin from Japan in the second and final leg of his two-nation tour. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks Russian President Vladimir Putin and a number of other leaders on the margins of the summit. Ahead of his trip to Tianjin, Modi said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with host, Xi Jinping, will attend the summit.The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

In an interview with Japan's 'The Yomiuri Shimbun', Modi said a stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. "Given the current volatility in world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order," Modi said on Friday.