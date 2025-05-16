China Resorts to Name Change Game in Arunachal Pradesh Triggers Sharp Responses from Local Leaders

Tezpur: China has again resorted to name change game in Arunachal Pradesh and in a recent move as many as 27 places were given Chinese names.

These 27 sites include 15 mountains, 5 uninhabited areas, four mountain ranges, two rivers and one lake in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry has already made it clear that changing name of a place in India does not make it China's own territory.

The Chinese move has angered Arunachal Pradesh MPs ,MLAs and local level leaders. In a telephone conversation with ETV Bharat, East Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gaon strongly condemned China's attitude.

He said Arunachal Pradesh will never be part of China and name change will not imply that certain areas belong to Chinese occupied Tibet. Historically, Arunachal Pradesh has nothing to do with China.

He said the 14th Dalai Lama had mentioned during a visit to Tawang that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and was never divided by the Mc-Mohan Line.

“I make it clear that our Loba Tani people live along the McMahon Line. Loba Tani means the Nichi, Tagin, Bokar and Misimi people are located on the banks of the Changpo River. It may have divided us, but it can not erase who we are. Therefore, the Government of India should reclaim the areas inhabited by the Loba Tani and Misimi across the McMahon Line, which properly belonged to India. Our Tawang people live outside McMohan Line,” said the MP Tapir Gaon.

Speaking about Bangladesh government headed by Md. Younus, the Arunachal MP Tapir Gaon Gao said "Instead of protecting their own citizens, the Bangladesh government is working in China’s interest.”

China used to think that India was weak but now it sees that these northeastern states of India are emerging as strong resource points in the region.



Meanwhile Western Arunachal Pradesh's 2-Tawang Constituency MLA Namgey Tsering, in an official statement said, “China’s repeated attempts to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, including 27 places this year following 30 last year, are nothing but provocations. These claims will not change ground realities. Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always remain, an integral part of India, historically, culturally, emotionally and constitutionally.” The MP said.



“I strongly condemn these deliberate acts of misinformation by China. These moves are part of a failed strategy to assert territorial claims that have no legitimacy,” the MLA Namgey Tsering said.



“Our people are patriotic, resilient and deeply connected to this land,” Namgey said and added that he stood firmly with the Government of India in rejecting this “fabricated nomenclature”proposed by China. “No map, name or narrative can change the truth,” he added.



"China has been making such bitter remarks,”Nawang Chota , the Chief Village head of Jemithang revenue circle said.

All Arunachal Pradesh Student Union General Secretary Retum Tali said: “We strongly condemn China's remarks. We have no history with China," he told ETV Bharat.



Arunachal Pradesh Pradesh Congress General Secretary cum Spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham rejected China's psychological warfare with India by renaming Arunachal with a Chinese name as Zangnan.

“It is shameful and a mindless act,” he said. He pointed out that on the very first day India-Pakistan’s ceasefire was announced, China announced the renaming of Arunachal Pradesh with a Chinese name as Zangnan.

In a written statement he said: “There is no historical or cultural connection between Chinese and Arunachal Pradesh. He described as “day dream” of China to claim Arunachal Pradesh as a Southern Tibet region.

Every person in Arunachal Pradesh is patriotic and loves to chant Jai Hind and Bande Mataram.

The McMohan Line clearly defines the LoC between India and China. Therefore, the Chinese Govt. must respect and abide by the McMohan Line as an instrument of bilateral agreement and understanding, said Kon Jirjo Jotham.