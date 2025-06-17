ETV Bharat / bharat

China-Pak Military Alliance, India's Readiness Figure In Parliamentary Panel Meet

New Delhi: China's strong military tie-up with Pakistan, as seen during Operation Sindoor, figured prominently in a parliamentary committee meeting as members sought to know about India's preparedness and future plans to deal with their alliance.

At the meeting of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, some opposition members also flagged Bangladesh's perceived proximity to China, while an MP noted that India's defence budget as a percentage of GDP is at its lowest in the last several decades, sources said.

The agenda of the committee, which is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was "Evaluation of India's Indian Ocean Strategy", with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary (east) of the MEA and senior Navy officials appearing before the panel.

Singh stressed the increasing thrust on modernisation and further boosting the capability of the Navy, laying out long-term plans toward this.

The might of the Indian Navy was highlighted by officials, who also emphasised its crucial role in protecting the country's economic interests.

Officials expressed confidence in Indian Navy's ability to meet any challenge, the sources added.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, the sources said, raised the issue of India's relatively low defence budget as the share of GDP and the danger of a triangle of China, Pakistan and Bangladesh coming up against Indian interest.