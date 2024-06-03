China Mouthpiece, Pak Expert Comment on Exit Poll Results 2024

New Delhi: Ahead of the June 4 results for the Lok Sabha election 2024, China's official media Global Times has said that PM Modi 3.0 will strive towards making India the world's third largest economy even as a Pakistani political analyst has said that India's democracy was at the top of the world.

Commenting on India's exit polls, Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party has stated that there are prospects for the Modi government to be formed for the third time.

The Global Times said, "Exit polls show that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi can return to power for a third consecutive term." Because India will continue its efforts to boost the country's economic growth".

Quoting analysts, the Global Times said that bilateral relations, stable development and open communication to resolve differences need to be maintained between the two neighbouring countries. For this, analysts stressed the importance of collaborating with India. "In India, the general election that began on April 19 ended Saturday. Indian media reported on Sunday that 12 exit polls have predicted victory for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance", the Global Times pointed out.



'Modi 3.0 Will Work for Third Economic Power'

"Analysts say if Narendra Modi gets re-elected this time, he will become the second Indian prime minister to retain power for the third time after Jawaharlal Nehru," the Chinese official media said adding there is little hope of changing this. Qian Feng, Director of the Institute for Strategy at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that Modi will continue to pursue the domestic and foreign policy objectives already set for India. India will work fast towards becoming the world's third largest economy after America and China in the coming time, he said.



India-China Confrontation Will be Reduced: Chinese Experts

"After being elected for a third term in office, Narendra Modi will continue efforts to enhance India's global influence through diplomatic channels," Qiang said. He said the Modi government will work even faster for the Prime Minister's vision of making India a leading power. There is little hope of escalation of the confrontation between India and China if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, Chinese experts have said according to Chinese mouthpiece Global Times.

The Global Times also discussed PM Modi's recent statement when he said that "stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important not only for the two countries but for the entire region and the world."



India's Democracy at the Top of the World: Pakistan Expert on Exit Polls

Meanwhile, there has been a statement from a Pakistani expert on India's election process and exit polls. Pakistani expert Qamar Cheema has said that it has become clear from the exit poll that once again the BJP government is being formed. He said that India's democracy is “at the top in the whole world”. Qamar Cheema, praising Indian leaders and parties, said, "One thing is very good in India that after losing the election, no party engages in taunts, the way it happens in Pakistan."

“Jamuriat (Democracy)keeps hesitating during elections in Pakistan, in such a situation, we cannot even say that the Election Commission has done a good job,” Cheema added.

The 2024 Indian general election results are set to be announced on June 4, Tuesday. The elections were conducted in seven phases, starting on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Current predictions and surveys indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are likely to secure another term.