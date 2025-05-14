ETV Bharat / bharat

China's Global Times, Xinhua X-account Handles Blocked In India

This development comes against backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which neighbouring country claims as southern part of Tibet.

By PTI

Published : May 14, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST

New Delhi: The X account handles of Global Times and Xinhua on Wednesday showed that it has been withheld in India in response to a legal request. An email query sent to the Ministry of Electronics and IT elicited no immediate reply in this regard. This development comes against the backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

India on Wednesday outrightly rejected as "vain and preposterous" China's renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh and said such attempts will not alter the "undeniable" reality that the state "was, is, and will" always remain an integral part of India.

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically," he said.

