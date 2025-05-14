China Feeling Left Out After Pak Approached US: Expert On Beijing's Latest Arunachal Nudge

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid a fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan, experts have denounced China's attempt to rename places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and urged the Central government to keep a check on Chinese activities along the international borders.

Earlier today, India outrightly rejected as "vain and preposterous" China's renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh and said such attempts will not alter the "undeniable" reality that the state "was, is, and will" always remain an integral part of India.

New Delhi's reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Colonel (Retd.) Dibya Bhattacharya said China was rattled by the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and the latest attempt to rename places in the frontier state was a step in this direction.

Colonel (Retd.) Bhattacharya said the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China is not a new phenomenon. “This has been going on. This is the ploy which they generally take when they want to get Arunachal Pradesh into focus,” he said.

Questioning the timing of the latest row, which came days after the India and Pakistan ceasefire, the Army veteran said it was suspicious because the India-Pakistan ceasefire may not have been on the terms which China wanted.

“China has been displeased with the fact that Pakistan has taken refuge with the United States because they were claiming we have supported Pakistan throughout, including with materials."

Referring to the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Col (Retd) Bhattacharya said Pakistan, taking help from the US, has, in a way, made China feel left out. “They (China) are feeling left out of the equation, which has arisen because of America, India and Pakistan. Therefore, they are feeling that the continued pressure on India has to be there and this is one step in that direction,” the Army veteran said.

He said that China should understand that Arunachal Pradesh is, was and will always be an integral part of India. “This is something which India would take up strongly with the Chinese embassy. We also declare our views to them diplomatically,” Col (Retd) Bhattacharya said.

Keeping in view the current scenario, he said the government has to take the help of satellite imagery to keep a check on the Chinese movements and their activities across the border.

"The government should also ensure the morale of our forces guarding the borders is boosted and we are well prepared to deal with any activities by the Chinese across the borders," he added.