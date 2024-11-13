Children's Day 2024: Keeping The Inner Child Alive

Children's Day also known as 'Bal Diwas’ in India falls on November 14, the birthday of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and is widely observed in India, especially across schools.
Celebrating the legacy of Nehru, who loved children with affection, on this day, kids from across the nation dress up in a unique manner, reminiscent of Nehru. They are also seen sporting roses on their chests.
The day also represents the idea that all children, regardless of their caste, religion, socio-economic status or political status, have the right to access essential amenities including healthcare, education and sanitation.
History of the Day: Since 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday has been a public event marked by meetings and games for children. In 1957, 10 years after India gained independence from the British, the Indian government officially declared November 14 to be celebrated as Children's Day.
Children's Loved Chachaji: Children's Day is celebrated as a tribute to Nehru, who was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' by the little ones. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, and was popular for his affection for kids. He also established the Children's Film Society India in 1955 to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids. He was a great advocate for children's rights and for an all-inclusive education system where knowledge is accessible to all.
How did the name Chachaji come about?: There is no documented reason for Nehru being called 'chachaji'. However, it is said that his love for children was a major reason behind the coinage of this term. Another popular version is that Nehru was very close to Mahatma Gandhi, whom he considered his elder brother. While Gandhi was known as 'Bapu', Nehru came to be known as 'chachaji'.
Rights of a child: According to the Constitution of India, the rights of children include:
- Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the six to 14 year age group
- Right to be protected from any hazardous employment
- Right to early childhood care and education
- Right to be protected from abuse
- Right to be protected from the economic necessity to enter occupations unsuited to their age or strength
- Right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner
- Right to freedom and dignity and guaranteed protection of childhood and youth against exploitation
Children’s Day Wishes:
- “Happy Children’s Day to all the little superheroes in our lives! May your days be filled with laughter and your dreams take flight.”
- “Every child is a star in their own right, shining with potential and curiosity. Happy Children’s Day to the bright stars of our world!”
- “Childhood is a treasure chest of memories. Let’s create magical moments for our little ones. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “Children are the architects of our future. Let’s empower them with love, education, and opportunities. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “On this special day, let’s celebrate the joys of childhood and promise to protect the innocence of our children. Happy Children’s Day!”
- Every child is a different flower, and together, they make the world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day.
- Children are the image of God. Let's celebrate the spirit of childhood today.
- You will never grow old as long as you carry your childhood in your heart. Happy Children's Day.
5 Jawaharlal Nehru Quotes On Children:
- "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."
- "The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can’t mend his ways by force."
- "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."
- "The vast army of children in India, outwardly at least, does not appear to suffer from a sense of insecurity or lack of assurance."-
- "The children of a nation are its strength. They are the ones who will carry forward the legacy of the past and translate its ideals into reality."
5 Movies to Watch on Children's Day:
- The Red Balloon (1956), by Albert Lamorisse
- Grave of the Fireflies (1988), by Isao Takahata
- Children of Heaven (1997), by Majid Majidi
- Where Is the Friend's House? (1987), by Abbas Kiarostami
- Turtles Can Fly (2004), by Bahman Ghobadi
