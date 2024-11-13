ETV Bharat / bharat

Children's Day 2024: Keeping The Inner Child Alive

Children's Day also known as 'Bal Diwas’ in India falls on November 14, the birthday of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and is widely observed in India, especially across schools.

Celebrating the legacy of Nehru, who loved children with affection, on this day, kids from across the nation dress up in a unique manner, reminiscent of Nehru. They are also seen sporting roses on their chests.

The day also represents the idea that all children, regardless of their caste, religion, socio-economic status or political status, have the right to access essential amenities including healthcare, education and sanitation.

History of the Day: Since 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday has been a public event marked by meetings and games for children. In 1957, 10 years after India gained independence from the British, the Indian government officially declared November 14 to be celebrated as Children's Day.

Children's Loved Chachaji: Children's Day is celebrated as a tribute to Nehru, who was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' by the little ones. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, and was popular for his affection for kids. He also established the Children's Film Society India in 1955 to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids. He was a great advocate for children's rights and for an all-inclusive education system where knowledge is accessible to all.