ETV Bharat / bharat

Children's Book Trust Adopts Aggresive, Innovative Approach To Wean Away Kids From Mobile Screens

New Delhi: Children’s Book Trust (CBT), India’s oldest publisher of children’s books, is adopting an aggressive approach to revive reading habits among children and counter the growing dependence on mobile screens.

Founded in 1957 by legendary political cartoonist K Shankar Pillai, the Trust has been publishing engaging and culturally rooted books for 68 years now. In response to growing parental anxieties over the excessive screen time of children, CBT is not only extending its reach but also incorporating books with interactive activities to encourage creativity, imagination, and critical thinking among young readers.

A Renewed Mission: Bringing Children Back to Books

CBT has always been committed to producing books that promote Indian cultural and moral values, but this year, it is going beyond traditional publishing by blending books with physical activities, storytelling sessions, and interactive events to make reading more enjoyable. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Navin Menon, Editor, Publications, and Rana Siddiqui Zaman, Lead Strategist, Content, Communications & Promotions, said CBT is making books more appealing for all age groups, and it's going to be a progressive and immersive experience while reading. "This is one place where we are able to showcase what we have done all these years, and it's a wonderful feeling. Walking into our own stall, seeing all the colorful books—it's just exciting! For children, books should always feel like a visual and intellectual treat," said Menon.

CBT's books are designed with a structured format keeping in line with the ability of a child's growing to read and imagine.

For 3-5 years old – Books with less text and more illustrations to attract the young minds.

For 5-8 years old – Picture books with a little more text but still with strong visual elements.

For 13-15 years old – Books with fewer illustrations, so that children can visualize their own characters based on the descriptions of the story.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Menon said, "Children at a certain age don't want to see how we imagine characters—they want to form their own versions in their heads. If we give them a book about aliens, for example, they want to decide what those aliens look like rather than have us dictate that through illustrations. So, as children grow, our books reduce illustrations and focus more on text further. Books that enter Indian households aren't just for one child. Often, an entire family shares a book. That's why our vocabulary and content are structured to cater to both young readers and parents who might read to them."

Look East Policy: CBT Expands Its Reach

CBT recently conducted an internal survey, and it has found that parents and children in Southern, Eastern, and Northeastern India are more willing to invest in books. So, the Trust has emphasized West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Assam in its "Look East Policy". To strengthen its presence, CBT has made a significant impact at regional book fairs

41st Asansol Book Fair – CBT’s first-ever participation in Asansol, met with overwhelming enthusiasm from parents and children.

48th International Kolkata Book Fair (January 28 - February 9, 2025) – A more expansive and interactive presence.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 (Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan) – CBT’s stall in Hall 6 (Children’s Pavilion) showcased books, promotions, and future plans.

“We used West Bengal as a model,” said Zaman. “Asansol was our first experiment, and the response was incredible. We saw the same excitement in Kolkata. People took promises from us that we would return. That’s why, this time in Delhi, we decided to go bigger. In previous years, we used to have a small stall tucked in a corner. Now, we’ve taken a central position, making sure children see colorful books, interactive displays, and storytelling events.” CBT is also partnering with schools, public and private libraries, and bookstores to ensure its books reach a wider audience in these regions.