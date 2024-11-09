ETV Bharat / bharat

Children Of Infiltrator Father And Adivasi Mother To Be Denied Tribal Rights: Nadda

At the Bishrampur election rally, J P Nadda alleged that the JMM-led government has given shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators and they would be driven out.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prasad Nadda on Saturday asserted that once the saffron party is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will not allow tribal rights to children of infiltrator fathers and local Adivasi mothers.

Addressing an election rally at Bishrampur in Palamu district, Nadda alleged that the JMM-led government has given shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators and they would be driven out.

“Children of Bangladeshi infiltrator father and Adivasi mother will be denied tribal rights if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand. It will not allow infiltration to continue,” Nadda said. He alleged that "corrupt people and thieves" are part of the JMM-led government in the state.

“Time has come to oust single engine government from Jharkhand and restore double engine government here for all-round development,” the BJP chief said.

