Child Sustains Serious Injuries After Stray Dogs Maul Him In Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara

Alwar: A pack of dogs on Wednesday mauled a child playing outside the house in a village under the Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan, leaving him seriously injured. The family members rushed the child, Mohammad Saif, to the satellite hospital in Khairthal from where he was referred to the Alwar district hospital after first aid.

Jamaluddin Khan, Saif's grandfather, said his five-year-old grandson was playing outside the house on Wednesday when a kennel of dogs suddenly attacked him. Hearing his scream, the women working nearby rushed to the spot to chase the felines away. He was taken to the district hospital in a tractor where he received the primary treatment.

"Saif received scratches on 70 per cent of his body including hands, legs, head, chest and back. The skin of Saif's head and hand were ruptured in the attack," Khan said.

A few days back a three-year-old girl from the same district was severely injured after being attacked by a stray dog. The toddler, Janista, was playing outside her house in Shahpur village when a dog jumped upon her and pinned her to the ground. She suffered serious injuries on her head and eye. On hearing her screams, her family raced outside and rushed at the dog, who ran away. The toddler was taken to a hospital in Khairthal, where doctors referred her to Alwar District Hospital after initial treatment.

Mubarik, her uncle, said Janista was playing outside the house when she was attacked by the dog. Doctors of a hospital in Khairthal gave her first aid and advised the family to consult a surgeon.

This month, a seven-year-old girl died and two children were seriously injured by stray dogs in the district.