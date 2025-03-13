Child Rescued After Falling In Borewell In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh: A seven-year-old child accidentally fell into a seven-foot open borewell in the Bairwal Colony of Mevada village of the Kapasan Police Station area of ​​the district on Friday.

It took the digging of a six-foot parallel borewell by the district administration to take Rahul, the trapped child, out.

Kapasan Tehsildar Nasir Beg and Kapasan Police Station Officer Ratan Singh reached the spot after being informed by locals who started panicking. "A rescue operation was carried out to take the child out of the borewell. A parallel digging of another six feet well was needed for this. It took the rescue team about two hours to reach the trapped child and took him out unhurt," Beg said.

Following the rescue, Rahul was taken to Kapasan Hospital for a health check-up. Doctors stated his condition to be fine.

Badrilal Bairwa, the father of Rahul, said, "Rahul was playing near the borewell when suddenly we heard him screaming at the top of his voice. We ran towards the borewell and saw him trapped inside the borewell. The administration was immediately informed about the incident. After a lot of effort, he was taken out safely."

It should be mentioned here that the state government has given strict orders to close all open borewells to avert such accidents, but still many of them are found abandoned.