ETV Bharat / bharat

Child Rescued After Falling In Borewell In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

It took the digging of a six-foot parallel borewell by the district administration to take Rahul (7), the trapped child, out after a two-hour effort.

The child is being taken out of the borewell.
The child is being taken out of the borewell. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 7:27 PM IST

Updated : Mar 13, 2025, 8:05 PM IST

Chittorgarh: A seven-year-old child accidentally fell into a seven-foot open borewell in the Bairwal Colony of Mevada village of the Kapasan Police Station area of ​​the district on Friday.

It took the digging of a six-foot parallel borewell by the district administration to take Rahul, the trapped child, out.

Kapasan Tehsildar Nasir Beg and Kapasan Police Station Officer Ratan Singh reached the spot after being informed by locals who started panicking. "A rescue operation was carried out to take the child out of the borewell. A parallel digging of another six feet well was needed for this. It took the rescue team about two hours to reach the trapped child and took him out unhurt," Beg said.

Following the rescue, Rahul was taken to Kapasan Hospital for a health check-up. Doctors stated his condition to be fine.

Badrilal Bairwa, the father of Rahul, said, "Rahul was playing near the borewell when suddenly we heard him screaming at the top of his voice. We ran towards the borewell and saw him trapped inside the borewell. The administration was immediately informed about the incident. After a lot of effort, he was taken out safely."

It should be mentioned here that the state government has given strict orders to close all open borewells to avert such accidents, but still many of them are found abandoned.

Also Read:

  1. Child Falls Into 600 Feet Deep Borewell, Miraculously Rescued In Gujarat's Junagadh
  2. 5-Year-Old Rajasthan Boy, Trapped In Borewell Since Sunday, Dies After 16 Hours Of Rescue Operation

Chittorgarh: A seven-year-old child accidentally fell into a seven-foot open borewell in the Bairwal Colony of Mevada village of the Kapasan Police Station area of ​​the district on Friday.

It took the digging of a six-foot parallel borewell by the district administration to take Rahul, the trapped child, out.

Kapasan Tehsildar Nasir Beg and Kapasan Police Station Officer Ratan Singh reached the spot after being informed by locals who started panicking. "A rescue operation was carried out to take the child out of the borewell. A parallel digging of another six feet well was needed for this. It took the rescue team about two hours to reach the trapped child and took him out unhurt," Beg said.

Following the rescue, Rahul was taken to Kapasan Hospital for a health check-up. Doctors stated his condition to be fine.

Badrilal Bairwa, the father of Rahul, said, "Rahul was playing near the borewell when suddenly we heard him screaming at the top of his voice. We ran towards the borewell and saw him trapped inside the borewell. The administration was immediately informed about the incident. After a lot of effort, he was taken out safely."

It should be mentioned here that the state government has given strict orders to close all open borewells to avert such accidents, but still many of them are found abandoned.

Also Read:

  1. Child Falls Into 600 Feet Deep Borewell, Miraculously Rescued In Gujarat's Junagadh
  2. 5-Year-Old Rajasthan Boy, Trapped In Borewell Since Sunday, Dies After 16 Hours Of Rescue Operation
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2025, 8:05 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAPASAN POLICE STATIONCHITTORGARH DISTRICT ADMINOPEN BOREWELLKAPASAN HOSPITALCHITTORGARH BOREWELL ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.