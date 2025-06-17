ETV Bharat / bharat

Child Recruits in Naxal Outfits From Palamu May Have Waned, But Traffickers Are On The Prowl To Feed North Indian Clients

Palamu: The problem of Naxalism in Jharkhand’s Palamu region has weakened significantly over the past couple of years because of a sustained anti-Naxalite operation by the Government of India.

However, the problem of child trafficking that was inseparably linked to the Naxalite problem has not changed. Talking about Palamu, there was a time when news of Naxalites kidnapping children used to be in the headlines. Many of these kids were reportedly recruited in the Naxal organisations.

A Parliament report indicated: “The Left Wing Extremist groups, particularly the CPI(Maoist), recruit minors, both boys and girls, from the tribal belt of Naxal affected areas in the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. In Bihar and Jharkhand, these children are enrolled in 'Bal Dasta' and in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the children's squad is known as 'Bal Sangham'.

But with changing times, child smugglers have now set their eyes on trafficking from this region, often known as Red Corridor, to states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab for labour. Local NGOs and even police sources say: “Palamu was infamous for bonded labour in the 90s. Now, this region is in the news for child labour and child trafficking. Children are being trafficked from this region and sent to different destinations.

According to reports with police and the state administration boys and girls are taken to metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, and Punjab with false promises of employment, where they are physically, mentally and sexually abused.

The job is made easy for organised syndicates because of acute poverty, illiteracy and unemployment in the region. Child traffickers are active in Naxal-affected areas of Palamu like Manatu, Tarhasi, Panki, Chainpur and Ramgarh. These smugglers target specific families by taking advantage of poverty and financial constraints.

Vishnu Dev Singh, former head of Dumri Panchayat of Manatu, says, 'Many children are missing from our area. Smugglers take advantage of poverty and take children on the pretext of jobs. Many children never returned.'

According to administrative data, in 2024-25, the Labour Department of Jharkhand freed 15 child labourers in Palamu. These children were victims of trafficking from various areas of the district. However, the number of children freed from outside states or caught during trafficking is much higher than this. Since the year 2020, more than 150 children have been freed from various places.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) started collecting data on human trafficking cases from Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across the country from 2016. Since then it is being published under a separate chapter called 'Human Trafficking'. According to the data provided by the states/union territories, 2,250 cases of human trafficking were registered by the AHTUs of the states/union territories in 2022. The highest number of cases were registered in Telangana (391 cases), Maharashtra (295 cases), and Bihar (260 cases).