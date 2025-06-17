Child Recruits in Naxal Outfits From Palamu May Have Waned, But Traffickers Are On The Prowl To Feed North Indian Clients

Palamu: The problem of Naxalism in Jharkhand’s Palamu region has weakened significantly over the past couple of years because of a sustained anti-Naxalite operation by the Government of India.
However, the problem of child trafficking that was inseparably linked to the Naxalite problem has not changed. Talking about Palamu, there was a time when news of Naxalites kidnapping children used to be in the headlines. Many of these kids were reportedly recruited in the Naxal organisations.
A Parliament report indicated: “The Left Wing Extremist groups, particularly the CPI(Maoist), recruit minors, both boys and girls, from the tribal belt of Naxal affected areas in the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. In Bihar and Jharkhand, these children are enrolled in 'Bal Dasta' and in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the children's squad is known as 'Bal Sangham'.
But with changing times, child smugglers have now set their eyes on trafficking from this region, often known as Red Corridor, to states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab for labour. Local NGOs and even police sources say: “Palamu was infamous for bonded labour in the 90s. Now, this region is in the news for child labour and child trafficking. Children are being trafficked from this region and sent to different destinations.
According to reports with police and the state administration boys and girls are taken to metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, and Punjab with false promises of employment, where they are physically, mentally and sexually abused.
The job is made easy for organised syndicates because of acute poverty, illiteracy and unemployment in the region. Child traffickers are active in Naxal-affected areas of Palamu like Manatu, Tarhasi, Panki, Chainpur and Ramgarh. These smugglers target specific families by taking advantage of poverty and financial constraints.
Vishnu Dev Singh, former head of Dumri Panchayat of Manatu, says, 'Many children are missing from our area. Smugglers take advantage of poverty and take children on the pretext of jobs. Many children never returned.'
According to administrative data, in 2024-25, the Labour Department of Jharkhand freed 15 child labourers in Palamu. These children were victims of trafficking from various areas of the district. However, the number of children freed from outside states or caught during trafficking is much higher than this. Since the year 2020, more than 150 children have been freed from various places.
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) started collecting data on human trafficking cases from Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across the country from 2016. Since then it is being published under a separate chapter called 'Human Trafficking'. According to the data provided by the states/union territories, 2,250 cases of human trafficking were registered by the AHTUs of the states/union territories in 2022. The highest number of cases were registered in Telangana (391 cases), Maharashtra (295 cases), and Bihar (260 cases).
Status of child trafficking in Jharkhand:
Talking about the entire state, thousands of children from Jharkhand fall victim to trafficking every year. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), one child goes missing every eight minutes in India, and Jharkhand is a major centre of this problem.
According to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Action Against Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation of Children (ATSEC), nearly 42,000 girls from Jharkhand were trafficked to metro cities in the last decade.
The victims of trafficking include both girls (62%) and boys (38%). Girls are trafficked primarily for domestic work, sexual exploitation, and forced marriage, while boys are trafficked for labour, begging, and work in factories.
Jharkhand has today emerged as a major centre for inter-country trafficking in India. A total of 3,490 cases of child trafficking-related crimes were registered in the country in 2015, of which Jharkhand reported 29 child trafficking cases.
Since 2015, information on child trafficking is being published separately to understand and analyse patterns of child trafficking. Of the 152 rescued victims in 2022, 90 were victims of forced labour, 2 sexual exploitations for prostitution, 57 for domestic work, 1 forced marriage, and 2 trafficking for other reasons.
*On 18 March 2025, 10 minors were rescued from Daltonganj Railway Station. These children were being trafficked for labour in a cooler factory in Delhi. All the children were residents of the Manatu area.
*The pain of a primitive tribal family. Dularia Devi's child from a tribal family of Dalaldian in Manatu became a victim of trafficking in 2013-14. The traffickers were arrested and sent to jail, but the child has not been found till date.
* In 2020, 7 children were rescued from Delhi and states in North India and returned to Jagraha in Manatu. But only one of these children is in the village. The rest of the children were trafficked again. Two brothers, who were rescued, are now working as labourers in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Their mother says, 'I had taken a loan of 10 thousand rupees at 20 per cent interest for my sister's marriage. The government neither gave any assistance nor got the children enrolled in school.'