Child Protection Laws Need Awareness, Proactive Administration For Better Implementation: Experts

New Delhi: Widespread awareness, proactive administrative approaches and personal intervention by authorities were some of the suggestions made for the effective implementation of child protection laws during a virtual meeting convened by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday.

The National Consultation was aimed at strengthening the dissemination and awareness of two key child protection laws, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

Delivering the keynote address, NCPCR Chairperson Tripti Gurha stressed the importance of structured and widespread awareness to ensure the effective implementation of these legislations. She highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Commission and called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to uphold child rights in their truest sense.

Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, Member (Legal Rights of Children), shared her on-ground experiences of promoting awareness of the POCSO Act. She said challenges in implementation could be addressed through proactive administrative approaches, personal intervention by authorities and better dissemination of legal provisions. Dalal also noted the success of NCPCR's special benches and camps held in Aspirational Districts, which have helped reach marginalised and vulnerable communities.