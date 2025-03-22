ETV Bharat / bharat

Child Labour Declined In India's Incense Stick Industry, Claims Report By NGOs

New Delhi: A new study by a coalition of child rights NGOs has claimed that child labour in India's incense stick manufacturing industry has found a significant decline in the employment of underage workers.

The research, conducted across Bihar, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, highlighted progress in eradicating child labour from the sector. However, concerns were raised regarding children engaged in home-based work under unregulated conditions.

The study, undertaken by the Just Rights for Children Alliance in collaboration with multiple NGOs, revealed that 82 per cent of respondents did not witness any child labour in their localities.

Only 8 per cent reported seeing children engaged in incense stick (agarbatti)manufacturing, with a total of 31 children identified across the surveyed states -- 13 in Andhra Pradesh and 18 in Karnataka.

"The incense stick industry has made remarkable progress in eliminating child labour, thanks to heightened awareness, policy interventions, and stricter regulations. However, we must remain vigilant, as pockets of child labour persist, particularly in home-based settings," the report stated.

The study surveyed a total of 153 respondents across three states, selected based on literature review and local NGO insights. The sample included shopkeepers, tea sellers, labourers, and local residents, ensuring diverse perspectives on the prevalence of child labour in the industry.

The survey method enabled researchers to gauge community awareness and direct observations regarding the employment of children. According to the findings, 77 per cent of the observed child labourers worked in home-based production rather than formal workshops, making regulation and monitoring more challenging.