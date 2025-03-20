ETV Bharat / bharat

Chief Of US Indo-Pacific Command Holds Talks With India's Top Civil, Military Brass

New Delhi: Ways to further advance the India-US military ties, including a likely renewal of a 10-year defence framework, figured prominently in talks Admiral Samuel J Paparo, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, held with India's top civil and military brass this week.

Paparo met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, according to an American readout. The top American commander visited India from March 16 to 19 to advance the US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership and attend the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics.

Paparo's trip advanced the US-India initiative, COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st Century, the readout said.

In February, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi launched the COMPACT that seeks to drive transformative change across multiple pillars of cooperation, including defence, trade and investment, energy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people ties.

It is learnt that top defence and security officials of the Quad nations -- India, the US, Australia and Japan -- held extensive talks on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

"The work throughout the Raisina Dialogue enhances the mutual understanding and alignment of goals as the US and India seek to renew a 10-year framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership that will propel cooperation through the next decade," the US readout said.

"The US-India Major Defence Partnership has become a cornerstone of global peace," it added. In 2016, the United States designated India as a "Major Defence Partner".