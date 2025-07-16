ETV Bharat / bharat

Drones Can Shift Tactical Balance, Self-Reliance In UAVs Imperative For India: CDS Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addresses a workshop-cum-exhibition on 'Indigenisation of critical components currently being imported from foreign OEMs in the areas of UAV and C-UAS', in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor and recent conflicts globally have demonstrated how drones can "shift tactical balance disproportionately", Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Wednesday, asserting that self-reliance in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) is a "strategic imperative" for India.

Gen Chauhan, in his address at an event held at Manekshaw Centre in the national capital, said Operation Sindoor has shown why indigenously developed Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and C-UAS "built for our terrain and our needs are crucial".

A day-long workshop on 'Indigenisation of Critical Components Currently Being Imported from Foreign OEMs in the Areas of UAV & C-UAS' is being hosted by Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ-IDS), in collaboration with the think-tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.

The event comes against the backdrop of recent India-Pakistan hostilities, including Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the strategic importance and operational effectiveness of UAVs and C-UAS, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in his keynote address at the inaugural session, said drones are proof of reality, and their widespread utility in recent conflicts demonstrates how drones can shift tactical balance disproportionately to their size or price.

"Asymmetric drone warfare is making large platforms vulnerable and driving militaries to rethink the conceptual aspects of air doctrines, development of C-UAS and adaptive moves of engagement," he said.

The CDS also said that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan used unarmed drones and loiter munitions on May 10. But "none of them could actually inflict any damage to Indian military or civilian infrastructure", he said.