Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls On President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta called on President Draupadi Murmu on Friday.

Gupta reached Rashtrapati Bhavan at 12:30 and presented a bouquet to the President. She later met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh at the latter's residence. Gupta is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening and then chair a meeting of her cabinet at the Delhi Secretariat.

On Thursday, after the swearing-in, Rekha Gupta reached the Secretariat at 3 pm and took charge. At 6 pm, she reached Vasudev Ghat with her entire cabinet to perform Yamuna Aarti. After that, at 7 pm, she held the first meeting of her cabinet where she ensured to fulfill two promises of the BJP's manifesto during the elections. After the meeting, Gupta briefed the media, stating, "In today’s first Cabinet meeting, we discussed two main issues. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, with Rs 5 lakh top-up facilities, which was not implemented by the previous Delhi government, will be introduced as soon as possible. Additionally, we will table 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.” She added, “We have also discussed other issues, which will be addressed soon.”

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma presenting a bouquet to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (ETV Bharat)

Delhi's PWD and Water Minister Pravesh Verma Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence. Verma, who defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi Assembly seat had taken oath after the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the swearing-in ceremony. After that he reached the Secretariat and participated in the cabinet meeting. Before that, he also participated in Yamuna Aarti with the Chief Minister.