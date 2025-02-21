ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls On President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Gupta is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

Newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta called on President Draupadi Murmu on Friday
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presenting a bouquet to President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

New Delhi: Newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta called on President Draupadi Murmu on Friday.

Gupta reached Rashtrapati Bhavan at 12:30 and presented a bouquet to the President. She later met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh at the latter's residence. Gupta is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening and then chair a meeting of her cabinet at the Delhi Secretariat.

On Thursday, after the swearing-in, Rekha Gupta reached the Secretariat at 3 pm and took charge. At 6 pm, she reached Vasudev Ghat with her entire cabinet to perform Yamuna Aarti. After that, at 7 pm, she held the first meeting of her cabinet where she ensured to fulfill two promises of the BJP's manifesto during the elections. After the meeting, Gupta briefed the media, stating, "In today’s first Cabinet meeting, we discussed two main issues. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, with Rs 5 lakh top-up facilities, which was not implemented by the previous Delhi government, will be introduced as soon as possible. Additionally, we will table 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.” She added, “We have also discussed other issues, which will be addressed soon.”

Newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta called on President Draupadi Murmu on Friday
Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma presenting a bouquet to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (ETV Bharat)

Delhi's PWD and Water Minister Pravesh Verma Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence. Verma, who defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi Assembly seat had taken oath after the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the swearing-in ceremony. After that he reached the Secretariat and participated in the cabinet meeting. Before that, he also participated in Yamuna Aarti with the Chief Minister.

New Delhi: Newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta called on President Draupadi Murmu on Friday.

Gupta reached Rashtrapati Bhavan at 12:30 and presented a bouquet to the President. She later met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh at the latter's residence. Gupta is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening and then chair a meeting of her cabinet at the Delhi Secretariat.

On Thursday, after the swearing-in, Rekha Gupta reached the Secretariat at 3 pm and took charge. At 6 pm, she reached Vasudev Ghat with her entire cabinet to perform Yamuna Aarti. After that, at 7 pm, she held the first meeting of her cabinet where she ensured to fulfill two promises of the BJP's manifesto during the elections. After the meeting, Gupta briefed the media, stating, "In today’s first Cabinet meeting, we discussed two main issues. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, with Rs 5 lakh top-up facilities, which was not implemented by the previous Delhi government, will be introduced as soon as possible. Additionally, we will table 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.” She added, “We have also discussed other issues, which will be addressed soon.”

Newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta called on President Draupadi Murmu on Friday
Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma presenting a bouquet to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (ETV Bharat)

Delhi's PWD and Water Minister Pravesh Verma Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence. Verma, who defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi Assembly seat had taken oath after the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the swearing-in ceremony. After that he reached the Secretariat and participated in the cabinet meeting. Before that, he also participated in Yamuna Aarti with the Chief Minister.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI NEW CM REKHA GUPTADELHI CM REKHA GUPTAREKHA GUPTA MEETS JAGDEEP DHANKHARREKHA GUPTA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.