Chief Justices Appointed to 6 High Courts

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday notified the appointments of Chief Justices for six High Courts.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Court (sic)".

According to Meghwal, Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava, presently acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. His parent High Court is Chhattisgarh High Court.

Kumari Justice Ritu Bahri, presently acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, presently Judge of Patna High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Justice Vijay Bishnoi, presently a judge of Rajasthan High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Arun Bhansali, presently a judge of Rajasthan High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Justice S Vaidyanathan, presently a judge of Madras High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.