Delhi Pollution: CJI Says Judges Asked To Allow Virtual Hearings Wherever Possible

The bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjay Kumar convened, lawyers, including SCBA president Sibal, who raised concerns about escalating pollution in Delhi, urging prompt actions.

File photo of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna
File photo of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 34 minutes ago

New Delhi: Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said all judges have been asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible in view of the severe pollution levels in the national capital region. As soon as the bench comprising the CJI and Justice Sanjay Kumar assembled, lawyers, including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal, referred to the worsening pollution in Delhi and NCR and sought immediate measures to deal with it.

“We have told all the judges to allow virtual hearings wherever possible,” the CJI said. “Pollution is getting out of control,” Sibal said.

He was supported by various lawyers that also included Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Gopal Sankaranarayanan. “It needs to go down. The message should go to other courts,” Sibal added. The solicitor general said the top court, as a matter of principle, should go virtual.

“We have given the message to accommodate everybody. Moreover, online is anyway available," the CJI said. On Monday, the top court took note of the fact that the Air Quality Index (AQI) entered into the 'severe plus' category and directed all Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to strictly enforce anti-pollution GRAP 4 restrictions, making it clear that the curbs will continue till further orders.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 484 at 8 am on Monday, the worst this season. The AQI in certain areas also breached the 500 mark.

TAGGED:

CHIEF JUSTICE SANJIV KHANNASUPREME COURT BAR ASSOCIATIONDELHI POLLUTIONDELHI AIR QUALITY INDEX

