Delivering Justice Is Not A 10 AM To 5 PM Job, It Is A Service: CJI Gavai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday asserted that delievering justice is not a 10 AM to 5 PM job but a sacred duty.

CJI Gavai was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised in his honour by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court and the Lawyers' Association at Rukmini Auditorium in MGM University grounds. He emphasised the importance of judges being in tune with society to truly understand and address its problems.

Justice Gavai received a certificate of appreciation during the event, which also marked the unveiling of the logo for the upcoming Lawyers' Literature Conference.

CJI Gavai attributed his remarkable success to the values and blessings of his parents. He fondly recalled his father's ties with Sant Gadge Baba and moral lessons received at home, saying, "Do good even for your enemies".

CJI Gavai said his father insisted that he pursue law and subsequently became a judge. "Administrating justice is not merely some job but rather a vital service rendered unto the nation," he said, urging judges to align themselves squarely with social realities.