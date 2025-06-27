Delivering Justice Is Not A 10 AM To 5 PM Job, It Is A Service: CJI Gavai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday asserted that delievering justice is not a 10 AM to 5 PM job but a sacred duty.
CJI Gavai was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised in his honour by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court and the Lawyers' Association at Rukmini Auditorium in MGM University grounds. He emphasised the importance of judges being in tune with society to truly understand and address its problems.
Justice Gavai received a certificate of appreciation during the event, which also marked the unveiling of the logo for the upcoming Lawyers' Literature Conference.
CJI Gavai attributed his remarkable success to the values and blessings of his parents. He fondly recalled his father's ties with Sant Gadge Baba and moral lessons received at home, saying, "Do good even for your enemies".
CJI Gavai said his father insisted that he pursue law and subsequently became a judge. "Administrating justice is not merely some job but rather a vital service rendered unto the nation," he said, urging judges to align themselves squarely with social realities.
He recalled surviving a serious accident in 2008 and the overwhelming support he received after his father's demise in 2015. "The love shown by the people of this city will always remain close to my heart," he said. Gavai spoke warmly about his connection to the city, sharing memories of time spent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Justice Gavai noted that the Aurangabad Bench has grown in stature, producing excellent judges and lawyers. "Nagpur and Aurangabad feel closer to me than Mumbai," he said, adding humorously that only after going to Delhi does one truly understand Delhi.
CJI's family, several judges, senior advocates, and members of the legal fraternity were present for the function.
