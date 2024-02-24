Voters Have Right to Know about Fulfillment of Promises by Parties; Matter Sub Judice: CEC

Chennai: In a key statement ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha Elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that the voters have a right to know about the feasibility of fulfilling poll assurances made by political parties.

He, however, made it clear that the matter is sub judice. "Political parties have a right to make promises in their election manifestoes and the electorate has a right to know if these are genuine and how these programmes could be funded," Kumar said, adding the entire matter forms part of an ongoing case and the matter was sub judice.

In a press conference in Chennai, Kumar, answering questions, said the Election Commission has prepared a 'proforma' to make parties to make disclosure on their election promises. However, this aspect also relates to the pending court matter. He said enforcement agencies have been directed to stay vigilant and prevent distribution of cash and freebies. National Payments Corporation of India too has been tasked to monitor online transactions.

Majority of political parties in Tamil Nadu have sought single phase polls. To a question on 'fake news,' he said, 'today fake news is running as you mentioned that election dates have been announced,' This fake news has, however, been countered within half an hour and it was made amply clear that it was fake.

The CEC was in Chennai as part of his multi-state tour to review the poll preparedness of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On February 21, Kumar, during his Bihar tour, said the poll panel will take all steps to ensure inducement-free, black money and muscle power-free Lok Sabha elections. He said the Commission was fully committed to conduct free and fair Lok Sabha elections.