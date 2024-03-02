LS Polls: Chief Election Commissioner Allays Fears of EVM Tampering

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday sought to allay fears pertaining to the EVMs and asserted that political parties and candidates are informed about the specific EVM which has gone to a particular polling station.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar The chief election commissioner was on a three-day tour in Lucknow beginning February 29 to review the poll preparedness for Lok Sabha polls.

Lucknow: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday sought to allay fears pertaining to the EVMs and asserted that political parties and candidates are informed about the specific EVM which has gone to a particular polling station. "Information is given in writing to the political parties, candidates and its agents about which EVM has gone to which specific polling centre. They are also informed about which EVM has gone for training," Kumar told reporters here.

He said that no warehouse can open without their permission and added there are no procedures, which can be done without the presence of the political parties. Information about how many votes have been polled in a particular EVM after polling is available with the polling agent and they can verify the EVMs (electronic voting machines) before the counting process, he added.

To a question on misinformation on social media, the chief election commissioner said it is a serious issue. He added that action can be taken under the provisions of the IT Act. Kumar was accompanied by Election Commissioner Arun Goel. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa was also present on this occasion.

The chief election commissioner was on a three-day tour to the state capital beginning February 29 to review the poll preparedness of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

