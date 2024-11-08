ETV Bharat / bharat

Chief Commissioner Of Railway Safety Recommends Walkie-Talkie Sets For Loco Pilots, Train Managers

New Delhi: After a detailed probe into Kanchanjunga Express accident, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended importance of the availability of walkie-talkie sets, considered as a safety critical equipment for all loco pilots and train managers.

According to the CRS report, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended providing walkie-talkie sets to all loco pilots and train managers to ensure safety. For which, if required, necessary changes in the procurement policy shall be introduced.

The report stated that recording of conversations made by the station master through walkie-talkie will be insured by providing a VHF receiver-cum-recorder in the Datalogger room.

As per the crew lobby/ NJP report, even on June 17, 18 goods train crew (Loco Pilots and Train Managers) were not issued walkie talkie sets. The Loco Pilots and Train Manager of DN GFCJ were also not issued walkie-talkie sets. It is also observed that from June 12 to 17, 137 goods trains were not provided with walkie-talkies, as mentioned in the report.

The shortage of walkie-talkies led to the lack of intercommunication medium between the locomotive Pilot (LP), Train Manager (TM), and Station Master (SM). Consequently, they had to rely on their CUG phones which proved inadequate in exchanging information about issuance of T/A 912, about section occupancy and speed limit, the report says.