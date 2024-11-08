Chief Commissioner Of Railway Safety Recommends Walkie-Talkie Sets For Loco Pilots, Train Managers

New Delhi: After a detailed probe into Kanchanjunga Express accident, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended importance of the availability of walkie-talkie sets, considered as a safety critical equipment for all loco pilots and train managers.
According to the CRS report, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended providing walkie-talkie sets to all loco pilots and train managers to ensure safety. For which, if required, necessary changes in the procurement policy shall be introduced.
The report stated that recording of conversations made by the station master through walkie-talkie will be insured by providing a VHF receiver-cum-recorder in the Datalogger room.
As per the crew lobby/ NJP report, even on June 17, 18 goods train crew (Loco Pilots and Train Managers) were not issued walkie talkie sets. The Loco Pilots and Train Manager of DN GFCJ were also not issued walkie-talkie sets. It is also observed that from June 12 to 17, 137 goods trains were not provided with walkie-talkies, as mentioned in the report.
The shortage of walkie-talkies led to the lack of intercommunication medium between the locomotive Pilot (LP), Train Manager (TM), and Station Master (SM). Consequently, they had to rely on their CUG phones which proved inadequate in exchanging information about issuance of T/A 912, about section occupancy and speed limit, the report says.
Expressing views on the issue, several railway unions and experts said acute shortage of walkie talkies are in the railway system and it needs to be addressed for safe and secure rail operation.
Mentioning about walkie-talkie sets, Sanjay Kumar Pandhi, Working President of Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation told ETV Bharat, “Walkie Talkies were introduced in the 90s but later it was discouraged because of the shortcut method of communication.”
Talking about safety rail operation, Dr M Raghavaiah, general secretary, National Federation of Indian Railwaymen told ETV Bharat, “Walkie Talkies have been put in the safety category but there is a shortage of this equipment. Presently, walkie talkies are only for communication but don’t have recording facilities in these sets.”
Responding to the walkie-talkie issue, L Mony of All India Loco Running Staff Association told ETV Bharat, “Yes, there is a problem of shortage of walkie-talkie for better communication facility.”
