Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Recommends Installation of KAVACH on Priority

File photo of the Kanchanjunga Express hit by a goods train near New Jalpaiguri on June 17, 2024. Kavach 4.0 will reduce mishaps such as these. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: After detailed probe into Kanchanjunga Express accident, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended in his report for implementation of the Automatic Train-protection system ‘KAVACH’ on top priority.

According to the report, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended the need for the implementation of the Automatic Train-protection system (KAVACH) on top priority. Use of non-signaling-based systems such as Artificial Intelligence based detection of the RED aspect of the signal and providing an early warning to the Loco Pilot/GPS-based anti-collision systems shall be explored for provision in locomotive cabs across Indian Railways in non-ATP territory.

The occurrences of as many as 208 cases of Signal Passing at danger from April 2019 to March 2024, out of which 12 cases resulted in collision which indicates the limitations of preventive measures taken by the Zonal Railways, the report states.

What is Kavach 4.0:

It is an upgraded version of Kavach which was approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation in July this year. After a successful trial, implementation of Kavach 4.0 was done at a stretch of 108 km section between Kota and Sawai Madhopur in the West Central Railway.