Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Recommends Installation of KAVACH on Priority

New Delhi: After detailed probe into Kanchanjunga Express accident, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended in his report for implementation of the Automatic Train-protection system ‘KAVACH’ on top priority.
According to the report, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended the need for the implementation of the Automatic Train-protection system (KAVACH) on top priority. Use of non-signaling-based systems such as Artificial Intelligence based detection of the RED aspect of the signal and providing an early warning to the Loco Pilot/GPS-based anti-collision systems shall be explored for provision in locomotive cabs across Indian Railways in non-ATP territory.
The occurrences of as many as 208 cases of Signal Passing at danger from April 2019 to March 2024, out of which 12 cases resulted in collision which indicates the limitations of preventive measures taken by the Zonal Railways, the report states.
What is Kavach 4.0:
It is an upgraded version of Kavach which was approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation in July this year. After a successful trial, implementation of Kavach 4.0 was done at a stretch of 108 km section between Kota and Sawai Madhopur in the West Central Railway.
Work on Kavach 4.0:
The railway is planning for a faster rollout of Kavach on almost all the major routes of its network by 2030. At present, loco cover and track side work is in progress and tender work for loco cover is in progress. Tenders have been invited for track side work of total 9090 km of Delhi-Chennai and Mumbai-Chennai section and automatic block section, and 5645 km of other sections which will open in November this year.
Safety measure:
Recently, the railway has been taking several steps to prevent train accidents. By rolling out Kavach 4.0, Indian Railways is committed to make rail travel even safer for passengers. This step is part of a larger plan to strengthen the railway network and boost safety measures across the rail network of the country.