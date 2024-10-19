Chidambaram Temple Diksitas Not Above God; Don't Act Arrogantly: Madras High Court

Chennai: The Board of General Dikshitars has ordered the suspension of using the name of Nataraja Dikshitar, who alleged that he was assaulted by a nurse at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, indulged in irregularities and helped devotees to have darshan at Kanagasabai.

Against this, Dikshitar had appealed to the Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department Tamil Nadu Govt. The Cuddalore Joint Commissioner cancelled the suspension order of Nataraja Dikshidar after an inquiry.

Dikshitar, the secretary of General Dikshitar's Committee, filed a case in the Madras High Court where he held the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department has no authority to interfere and requested that the order of the Joint Commissioner be quashed.

The case was heard before Judge M Thandapani. The lawyer who appeared on behalf of Dikshitar said after the Supreme Court verdict the general Dikshitars thought that the temple belonged to them and requested the court to keep the control in their hands.

Following this, the judge pointed out that he too had problems with Dikshitars and expressed grief that devotees who come to the temple due to mental issues were also humiliated. Further, the judge said the Dikshitars were acting arrogantly, as they think that all those who come to the Chidambaram Nataraja temple are coming for a fight, which is not a good sign.

The judge pointed out that the general Dikshitars thought the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple belonged to them and considered themselves above God. The Arudhra darshan, which used to be conducted only in the temple is being conducted in many temples, making the Chidambaram temple less crowded.

He mentioned that if this is the case, the number of devotees will decrease, ruining the temple and ordered the Hindu Welfare Department to respond in this case and adjourned the hearing till October 21.