Chicago's Illinois Institute Of Technology Becomes First US University To Set Up Campus In India

New Delhi: Chicago's Illinois Institute of Technology has become the first US university to get a nod from University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up its campus in India, officials said on Thursday. Opening in fall 2026, Illinois' India campus will be set up in Mumbai and offer a range of undergraduate and graduate programmes in high-demand fields such as computer science, engineering and business.

"Illinois Tech was founded to democratise access to technology and innovation to all. Our new campus in India represents a profound opportunity to continue that noble mission in service of the millions of talented young people across India, empowering them to become global leaders ready to make a difference.

"We are honoured to bring Illinois' rigorous, immersive experiential learning pedagogy designed for relevance to new students and to cultivate global leaders prepared to navigate the complexities of today's world," said Raj Echambadi, president of Illinois Institute of Technology.

Echambadi explained that Illinois Tech's Mumbai campus will provide the same academically rigorous, experiential and industry-aligned curriculum as the university's Chicago campuses.

"This will include offering Illinois' renowned Elevate programme, which guarantees all students access to real-world experiences such as internships, research, competitions, and other opportunities that are proven to uniquely prepare graduates for successful careers in global markets.

"Courses will be delivered by an internationally recruited faculty, including visiting professors from Illinois Tech's US campuses and faculty with global academic credentials. Indian students will gain access to career-accelerating opportunities without the need to relocate abroad—while also benefiting from cross-campus study options and global classroom experiences," he added.

llinois Tech was created in 1940 by the merger of Armour Institute and Lewis Institute. Located on the West Side of Chicago, Lewis Institute, established in 1895 by the estate of hardware merchant and investor Allen C. Lewis, offered liberal arts as well as science and engineering courses for both men and women.

"Over the past five years, US FDI in India rose from USD 4.1 billion to more than US 10.5 billion, with thousands of American companies contributing to India's investment landscape. In the last five years, we have seen more than a 73 per cent increase in graduate students from India choosing Illinois Tech," said Mallik Sundharam, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Illinois Tech.

"Our new campus responds to this extraordinary demand by delivering globally recognised Illinois Tech degrees in India, in a highly accessible, affordable, and locally contextualised format. By establishing a presence in Mumbai, Illinois Tech is embracing the opportunity to meet learners in their local contexts while maintaining the high standards that define our institution," he added.