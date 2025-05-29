Chhindwara MP to Showcase Modi Government Achievements Feel the Pulse of People Through a Long March

Chhindwara MP to Showcase Modi Government’s Achievements, Feel the People’s Pulse Through a Long March.
The padayatra will cover 100 km and seek a financial package of Rs. 140 crore to set up village infrastructure
Chhindwara: MP Vivek Bunty Sahu of Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency will undertake a three-day padyatra, covering a stretch of about 100 km to celebrate the completion of first year of the third term of the Narendra Modi government
The march is being organized to showcase to the people the remarkable achievements of the Modi government. The idea is also to feel the pulse of the people through close interactions at the grass root level.
The yatra will start on June 1 and conclude on June 3 at the Tal Khamra temple of Junnardev. During the yatra, MP Vivek Bunty Sahu will hold a ‘chaupal’ (consultations) in Domri and Katkuhi on the way and take a feed backs.
MP Vivek Bunty Sahu, said that the padayatra will move from Chhindwara to Tal Khamra temple of Junnardev via Kundalikalan, Bhamra, Khanswara, Pura, Musadehi, Kanhargaon, Chikhladhana, Patpadhana, Domari, Madhaimal, Mordongrikalan, Mordongrikhurd, Khajriantu, Sindarairayat, Lamania, Kothar, Katkuhi, Umarghod, Jambakiradi, Khumkal.
The Chhindwara MP has already completed 'Mera Gaon Mera MP' campaign. Under the 'Mera Gaon Mera MP' campaign, the MP had done a similar padayatra that started from Jam Sanwali of Pandhurna district. After the padyatra to the temple, he listened to the problems of local people in Sihora of Chorai.
The MP said, "The success of Operation Sindoor confirmed that India has become self-reliant under the leadership of Narendra Modi.
“Swadeshi” (indigenous) defence technology was able to shoot down Pakistan's drones and missiles with precision," Sahu said.
The MP also plans to seek a financial assistance of Rs. 138.64 crore from the Modi government. This was needed to provide various facilities to remote villages that were struggling with various types of infrastructure problems.
The MP Vivek Sahu said : "The focus of Narendra Modi in his third term is to connect to the people who are deprived, oppressed and exploited. “The neglected till now, will have to be brought to the mainstream of development.”
He also pointed out that the Modi government has done substantial work in other areas including public protection, health care, cleanliness, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, technology, foreign direct investments, defence, railways, industry, women empowerment and Ganga Jal Samvardhan Abhiyan.
The basic thrust of Modi’s policy on development has been - Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and establishing good governance. Transparency and zero tolerance on corruption are among the priorities of PM Narendra Modi's government, the MP explained.