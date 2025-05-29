Chhindwara MP to Showcase Modi Government Achievements Feel the Pulse of People Through a Long March

ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhindwara MP to Showcase Modi Government’s Achievements, Feel the People’s Pulse Through a Long March.

The padayatra will cover 100 km and seek a financial package of Rs. 140 crore to set up village infrastructure

Chhindwara: MP Vivek Bunty Sahu of Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency will undertake a three-day padyatra, covering a stretch of about 100 km to celebrate the completion of first year of the third term of the Narendra Modi government

The march is being organized to showcase to the people the remarkable achievements of the Modi government. The idea is also to feel the pulse of the people through close interactions at the grass root level.

The yatra will start on June 1 and conclude on June 3 at the Tal Khamra temple of Junnardev. During the yatra, MP Vivek Bunty Sahu will hold a ‘chaupal’ (consultations) in Domri and Katkuhi on the way and take a feed backs.

MP Vivek Bunty Sahu, said that the padayatra will move from Chhindwara to Tal Khamra temple of Junnardev via Kundalikalan, Bhamra, Khanswara, Pura, Musadehi, Kanhargaon, Chikhladhana, Patpadhana, Domari, Madhaimal, Mordongrikalan, Mordongrikhurd, Khajriantu, Sindarairayat, Lamania, Kothar, Katkuhi, Umarghod, Jambakiradi, Khumkal.

The Chhindwara MP has already completed 'Mera Gaon Mera MP' campaign. Under the 'Mera Gaon Mera MP' campaign, the MP had done a similar padayatra that started from Jam Sanwali of Pandhurna district. After the padyatra to the temple, he listened to the problems of local people in Sihora of Chorai.