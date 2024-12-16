ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhindwara District Court Judge Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing Shuttle

In an eerily similar incident, Dewan's predecessor had also died of a heart attack. The back-to-back deaths came as a shocker to the lawyer community.

Chhindwara: A special judge of the District Court died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton at Satpura Club on Monday morning. Mohit Dewan, the 48-year-old judge hailing from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, was a regular in the club and suddenly fell on the ground following chest pain. He died on the spot.

In an eerily similar incident, Dewan's predecessor in the District Court had also died of a heart attack. The back-to-back deaths of judges came as a shocker to the lawyer community. The District Bar Association expressed grief over the tragedy.

"The untimely and sudden death of Judge Mohit Dewan has caused irreparable loss to the judicial fraternity. The District Advocates Association expresses deep sorrow in this hour of grief," District Advocates Association president Rajkumar Mishra said.

Experts say the human body undergoes many changes during winter, aggravating the risk of heart attack. The blood vessels sink during cold which can't flow through vains properly, increasing blood pressure which builds pressure on the heart. Any person with a history of cardiac ailments must keep these things in mind during workouts or any outdoor activities.

"Avoid eating unhealthy food in winter. If you eat fried items excessively during the cold season, it can harm your heart. Blood flow reduces in winter anyway and eating oily things causes fat to accumulate in blood vessels. So blood flow can be completely obstructed, which can harm heart patients," Dr Praveen Raghuvanshi of Chhindwara District Hospital said.

It is important for heart patients to exercise on a regular basis. In winter, people often eat more and become accustomed to eating comfortable food. In such a situation, the risk of gaining weight increases which puts more pressure on the heart. The best way to avoid this is to do light exercise every day if one fails to do workouts for long. This will keep the body active and all organs will work synchronously, he said.

CARDIAC AILMENT CHHINDWARA DISTRICT BAR ASSOCIATION HEART PRECAUTION DURING WINTER JUDGE MOHIT DIWAN CHHINDWARA DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

