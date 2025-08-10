This Tribal Village Of Chhattisgarh Cry For Basic Facilities Even After 7 Decades Of Independence

Narayanpur: Despite completing 78 years of India's independence, Balsai Potai and his neighbours collect water from puddles during the monsoons and sieve it through cloth before drinking as the handpumps are defunct in Maspur, a tribal village surrounded by dense forests in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

"Covering several kilometres for meeting the basic necessities has become a routine for us. Barring our ration allotment of rice we don't receive any government benefits. Even we are denied of clean drinking water. There are three handpumps in the village but none are in working condition. Thus, we collect water from puddles and sieve it through cloth," Balsai told ETV Bharat.

Women collecting water from puddle (ETV Bharat)

Villagers complained that they are denied of health, education and infrastructure facilities. There are 15-16 kids in this village but no anganwadi. Also, there is no primary health centre in the premises. Balsai said the nearest health centre is several kilometres away and due to lack of paved roads, carrying the sick and pregnant becomes an extremely risky task. Often patients are carried on shoulders and sometimes many die before reaching the main road, from where vehicle can be boarded, he added.

Hut in Maspur village (ETV Bharat)

"Even the usual immunisation drives undertaken by the government across the state from time to time, are absence here. It seems Maspur has been kept detached from all kinds of government schemes and programmes," he said.

No anganwadi for village kids (ETV Bharat)

Located 20 km from the district headquarters, villagers complained that Maspur has been described as a 'para' (locality) under Mundpal Gram Panchayat, which actually is five kilometres away.

People of Maspur village (ETV Bharat)

"Let alone school, hospital and roads, we don't even get drinking water. Commuting on muddy unpaved roads through the forests is a regular activity for us," said another villager.

Even to collect ration, one has to travel to Farasgaon, which is four km away. In case of illness, one needs to walk through the same unpaved road to go out of the village for treatment, the villager said.

Village girls returning after collecting water (ETV Bharat)

Villagers said they have informed the local officials and the collector many times but things remain unchanged. "Sometimes they justify Maspur is not recorded as a separate village but as a locality and on other times, they leave after giving false assurances. Ultimately, we continue to yearn for basic amenities," Balsai added.

Eighteen years have passed since Narayanpur was carved out of Bastar as a separate district. However, Maspur village still struggles for its identity, villagers rued.