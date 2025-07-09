ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh's 'Lon Varratu' Campaign Sees Over 1,000 Naxalites Surrender, Including Top Leaders

Dantewada: An ongoing campaign appeal—‘Lon Varratu’ (homecoming)—by the Chhattisgarh government for the surrender of Naxalites has yielded great results, according to officials. With the fresh surrender of 12 Naxalites, this number has crossed 1000 since its launch in 2020, they said.

As many as 1005 Naxalites, including 249 of those carrying a reward, have shunned the path of violence and joined the mainstream. On Wednesday, at least 12 Naxalites, including a couple, surrendered as part of the rehabilitation policy.

‘Lon Varratu’ campaign

Started in June 2020, the ‘Lon Varratu’ gained popularity after many top Naxal cadres joined the mainstream, which is the main aim of the program. The name ‘Lon Varratu’ is taken from the Gondi language, which means “come back to your home/village.”

Under this policy, information is being taken from surrendered or arrested Naxalites in the district. A profile is prepared after thorough interrogation, after which a station-wise list of Naxalites is made and is pasted at police stations/camps and village panchayats.