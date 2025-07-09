ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh's 'Lon Varratu' Campaign Sees Over 1,000 Naxalites Surrender, Including Top Leaders

As many as 1005 Naxalites, including 249 of those carrying a reward, have shunned the path of violence and joined the mainstream since 2020.

Representational Image (File/ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST

Dantewada: An ongoing campaign appeal—‘Lon Varratu’ (homecoming)—by the Chhattisgarh government for the surrender of Naxalites has yielded great results, according to officials. With the fresh surrender of 12 Naxalites, this number has crossed 1000 since its launch in 2020, they said.

As many as 1005 Naxalites, including 249 of those carrying a reward, have shunned the path of violence and joined the mainstream. On Wednesday, at least 12 Naxalites, including a couple, surrendered as part of the rehabilitation policy.

‘Lon Varratu’ campaign

Started in June 2020, the ‘Lon Varratu’ gained popularity after many top Naxal cadres joined the mainstream, which is the main aim of the program. The name ‘Lon Varratu’ is taken from the Gondi language, which means “come back to your home/village.”

Under this policy, information is being taken from surrendered or arrested Naxalites in the district. A profile is prepared after thorough interrogation, after which a station-wise list of Naxalites is made and is pasted at police stations/camps and village panchayats.

“We are running the Naxal campaign even in monsoon, the feedback of which is very good. Under the continuous efforts, we have killed big leaders, the effect of which is that now a large number of Naxal leaders are surrendering and wanting to live a good life,” said Naxal Operation in-charge Smritik Rajnala.

12 surrendered Naxalites

The surrendered Naxals included Chandranna, alias Bursu Punem; Aruna Lekam, alias Hinga Barsa; Deva Kawasi; Rajesh Madkam; Payke Oyam; Mahesh Lekam; Raju Kartam; Jibu, alias Roshan Oyam; and Anil Lekam—all from Bijapur district.

Other surrendered Naxals include Kosa Sodhi, alias Metta Sodhi, and Hidme Kowasi of Dantewada and Amit, alias Hinga Barsa, of Sukma.

