Bastar: Youth 'Kills' 9-Year-Old Child to Settle Personal Scores with Victim's Father

Jagdalpur : In Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, a youth allegedly killed an 9-year-old child at Usribeda village of Launhadiguda police station area. The name of the accused youth is Nitish Kushwaha who is only 19 years old. He often had disputes with the child's father.

According to the police, Gautam Verma, resident of Usribeda village, has a mobile shop in Usribeda. The accused youth Nitish Kushwaha, who lived in the same locality, had an old enmity with him. There was a dispute going on between both their families for a long time. On Tuesday evening, his 9 year old son Ved Verma was playing in front of Gautam Verma's shop.

The accused youth asked the child to go with him, when the child refused, he gave him chocolate. He made him sit on the motorcycle with him and promised to take him on a bike ride. After going some distance, the accused made one of his companions sit on the bike and kidnapped the child and brought him to Jagdalpur. The accused murdered the child in the Pallinaka forest adjacent to the city. The accused first tried to kill the child by strangulating him with a rope. When the child did not die, he killed him by slitting his throat with a knife and fled away.

Ransom planned: Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the child was last seen with the accused youth Nitish Kushwaha. After which the police arrested the accused from Dharampura area of ​​Jagdalpur city. During interrogation, the accused said that he had an old enmity with the child's father and planned to take revenge. The accused told the police that initially he was planning to kidnap the child and demand ransom but later he killed the child.

The police said that on Tuesday, Gautam Verma applied in Launhadiguda police station that his son Ved Verma was made to sit in the car by his neighbor Nilesh Kushwaha and took him away with him. "A case was registered and search for the accused was started. After the accused was found. He told that he along with his partner Hansraj Shetty killed the child due to old rivalry," said Maheshwar Nag, Bastar Additional SP.

Investigation revealed that the young man was also a drug addict. The chocolate given by the accused youth to the child was also laced with drugs, due to which the child agreed to go with him. The police recovered the dead body of the accused youth at Nishan Delhi and sent for postmortem. The main accused has been arrested. He is under interrogation. The police is also interrogating his partner. Preparations are being made to send both the accused to jail.