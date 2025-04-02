Chhattisgarh: Two Jawans Injured In Encounter With Naxalites

Bijapur: Two jawans were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Naxalites in the Gangalpur area of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. They were referred to Raipur.

Confirming the matter, Bijapur ASP Chandrakant Gavarna said, "A joint team of the STF and Bastar Fighter went on an anti-Naxalite operation under the Gangalpur Police Station area while two soldiers suffered injuries in exchange of fire with Maoists. STF constable Sant Kumar sustained an injury in the right hand while Bastar Fighter's Mahesh Gatpalli was hit in the leg. After the first aid, the duo was referred to Raipur for better treatment. An intensive search operation is being conducted in the area to hunt down the Maoists."

On March 31, a major encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in Dantewada and Bijapur in which the body of a female Naxalite was retrieved. She was identified as Renuka alias Banu alias Chaite alias Saraswati, a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM) with a reward of Rs 25 lakh on her head. The operation also yielded an INSAS rifle, ammunition and other items of daily use.

In a press meet at Raipur on Wednesday, Home Minister Vijay Sharma said the government is ready for any kind of meaningful talks, provided there are no conditions for it. If the Naxalites want to return to the mainstream and are willing to talk, the government will not hold talks under any conditions, he added.

"If someone wants to discuss, he will have to accept the Constitution. If the Constitution is denied and a parallel system is tried to be imposed, then there will be no justification for talks. If the Naxalites are serious about talks, they should form a committee and have to come forward with a clear proposal," Shara said.

"The government's stand is clear. The doors for talks are open, but there will be no compromise on violence and bloodshed. The Naxalites will have to surrender by giving up their weapons; only then will any meaningful solution be possible. The Chhattisgarh government has made the best rehabilitation policy so far. Under this policy, if any Naxalite surrenders and wants to return to the mainstream, then he will be provided security, rehabilitation and employment opportunities," he added.