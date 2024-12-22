Chhattisgarh Tops In Forest And Tree Cover Growth: Forest Survey Report

Raipur: In the just-released Indian Forest Survey Report (ISFR) 2023, the number of forests and trees has increased in Chhattisgarh, making it the top state in combined forest and tree cover growth. According to the survey, the total forest cover area of ​​​​Chhattisgarh is 55,812 square kilometres.

The four states with the maximum increase in forest and tree cover are Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan. Among these, the maximum number of forests and trees has increased in Chhattisgarh to 684 square kilometres, followed by Uttar Pradesh (559 sq km), Odisha (559 sq km), and Rajasthan (394 sq km). Compared to 2021, India witnessed growth in forest and tree cover of 1,445 square kilometres in which 156 square kilometres of forest and trees have increased in 1,289 square kilometres area.

Expressing gratitude to the forest department, Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai thanked the people of the state and said as per ISFR 2023, Chhattisgarh secured the first position in the country in combined forest and tree cover growth. Chhattisgarh secured the achievement due to the incessant efforts of the Forest and Climate Change Department and the responsibility of the people of the state towards the environment. This is an important step towards making the state green and prosperous. With an increase of 94.75 square kilometres in the forest cover of the state, the total forest area stands at 55,811.75 square kilometres.

