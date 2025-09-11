ETV Bharat / bharat

Swachh Bharat's Rural Twist: India’s First Rural Garbage Café To Open In Surguja’s Mainpat

By Desh Deepak Gupta

Sarguja: After achieving success with India’s first urban garbage café in Ambikapur, Surguja district of Chhattisgarh is now gearing up to set up a similar cafe in the rural belt. Preparations are on for the same in Ropakhar village of Mainpat block, which officials say, will not only discourage plastic waste but also be a game-changer in addressing climate concerns.

The idea to start a rural cafe builds on Ambikapur’s successful experiment which was launched in 2019. It drew national attention and was discussed at international levels, winning awards for innovation under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As per the guidelines of the cafe, the more anyone brings plastic waste, the more food s/he gets in lieu. For example, the one who gets a Kg of plastic waste to the café will get breakfast free, while two kilograms will fetch them a full meal. “The café in Ropakhar Gram Panchayat of Mainpat will become operational from a local restaurant. The plastic collected will be handed over to vendors for recycling, while the restaurant operator will be compensated for the food through the Janpad Panchayat,” explained Kuber Singh Urethi, CEO, Mainpat Janpad Panchayat.

The responsibility of running the café has been given to a local hotelier Sikandar Prajapati, who runs restaurants in Mainpat. “When the administration approached me with this idea, I found it good and immediately wanted to take it forward. An agreement was signed, and the system is simple, plastic in exchange of food. I am sure it will benefit both villagers and the environment,” he said.

Soon after the announcement, Mainpat, a well-known tourist spot in Surguja has been awaiting the opening of the cafe. Local resident Akash tagged it as praiseworthy, adding that such steps will ensure cleanliness and also benefit the poor. “As it is, tourists generate a lot of waste here. So it is good that garbage management is done in a planned way. More importantly, this initiative can keep our area clean and support the Swachh Bharat Mission,” he said.

The cafe in Ambikapur city has proved to be a step in the right time and direction, reducing plastic waste. There,