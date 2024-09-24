Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces at Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Security forces achieved a big success on Tuesday in Sukma, Bastar. An encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in the forest near Chintavagu in Chintalnar. Two Naxalites were killed in this encounter. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan claimed that the Maoists took the bodies of their two slain member with them. The search operation of the force is continuing in the area.

The encounter took place in Chintalnar police station area. The security forces team, which was out on an anti-Naxal operation, encountered the Naxalites in the forest near Chintavagu. There was a fierce firing between both sides. The firing continued intermittently. After the firing ended, it was found in the search operation of the force that two Naxalites had been killed.

When did the Naxal operation start in Sukma? The security forces started the operation against the Naxalites on Monday night in Sukma. On Tuesday morning, information was received about the presence of Naxalites of Jagargunda area committee. After which the security forces reached the spot and firing intensified between both sides.

According to reliable sources, two Naxalites were killed. Their comrades managed to take their bodies to the forest under the cover of the swollen Chintavagu river when the encounter was still progressing. A huge cache of material belonging to the Maoists has been recovered from the encounter site, according to Kiran Chavan, SP, Sukma.

Force getting success in Bastar: Bastar police said that this year the security forces got success in seven districts of the division. So far, bodies of 157 Naxalites have been recovered in different encounters.