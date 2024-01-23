Chhattisgarh SLSA sends mentally-ill Telangana woman along with her child to Hyderabad

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) : The Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority (CSLSA), as part of its proactive steps to reach out to the poor and weak people, has helped a mentally disturbed woman from Telangana to reach her home back in her native state along with her child. The mentally challenged woman was admitted to the mental care hospital along with her two-year old daughter in Bilaspur.

During the treatment, many types of problems faced by her came to the fore. Due to difficulty in understanding the language, the woman's treatment was not progressing along expected lines. After which Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority took cognizance of this matter and contacted the Legal Authority of Telangana State. In which information was shared regarding the treatment of the woman. After which now success has been achieved in sending the woman to her native state Telangana, where the woman will get better treatment.

Brought from Gariaband: According to CSLSA Member Secretary Anand Prakash Wariyal, Sakhi One Stop Center, Gariaband, had admitted a psychiatric woman patient to the Sendri Mental Health Hospital on June 20, 2023. The psychiatric patient also had a two-year-old daughter, who was kept in Matruchhaya children's home in Bilaspur for proper care.

The treatment of the patient in the mental hospital was not improving due to the patient's language problem. After partial improvement, the woman stated that she belongs to Maligeli village, Karimnagar district, Telangana state. After which the state legal authority sent the woman to Telangana for proper investigation.

On January 8, 2024, Sendri State Mental Hospital had requested the authority to send a psychiatric female patient to State Mental Health Facility, Hyderabad. Taking prompt action on this sensitive matter, discussions and correspondence were held with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA). On January 19, 2024, a team of the TLSLA came to Bilaspur, including its protocol officer Anil Kumar Karnan and a team of two women constables.

It initiated action to transfer the two-year old girl from Child Welfare Committee, Bilaspur, to a children's home in Telangana state and to send the mentally ill woman to a mental hospital in Hyderabad. After which, with the mutual coordination of the State Legal Services Authorities of the two states, on January 21, 2024, the psychotic mother and her two-year-old daughter were sent to their native state Telangana.