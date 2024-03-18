Chhattisgarh: 14-Yr-Old Accused Detained in Rape and Murder of 3-year-old girl in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) : A 14-year-old boy was taken into police custody for allegedly in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 3-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, sources said. There was a huge uproar among the local public over the incident which took place in Sirgitti police station area on Sunday evening.

The family of the girl alleged that the accused first raped her and then killed her. He coaxed the girl when she was playing outside her house and took her with him to the bathroom of his house where he committed the horrific offence, they said. The police is still waiting for the post mortem report in this case. The girl's family members along with local people launched a protest at Nehru Chowk in Bilaspur on Monday. They also blocked the city and demanded hanging of the accused. On the other hand, the administration is preparing for bulldozer action in this case.

The police tried to reduce the rising tensions and explained to the people that the accused has been arrested. Action is being taken in this. After which people agreed to end the protest. In this case, the uncle of the accused teen was arrested for tampering with evidence and spreading false information.

"Preparations are being made for bulldozer action at the house of the accused. Our team had gone to the house of the accused and taken measurements of his house. Apart from this, the documents are being examined. If the house is built against the rules, then bulldozer action will be taken," said Atul Vaishnav, Tehsildar.

Family members alleged that when the girl did not return home for a long time, they searched for her. They enquired with nearby people and came to know that a teenage boy living in their vicinity the child to his home. When people reached there, the girl was found bleeding and then the girl was taken to Sims Hospital where the doctors declared the girl dead, sources said.

Bilaspur Additional SP Umesh Kashyap said, "Two accused have been arrested in this case. The post mortem report is awaited. On the basis of the PM report, it will be known whether incest has happened with the girl or not. Only then we will go further into this case."