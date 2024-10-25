ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxalites With Total Reward Of Rs 24 Lakh On Their Heads Surrender In Sukma

Sukma: Six Naxalites carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 24 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a police official said.

He identified the surrendered ultras as Kamlu Hemla alias Pawan and his wife Bandi Dudhi alias Kamla as well as Bandi Sodhi alias Bandu, Madvi/Nagul Sushila, Kunjam Roshan alias Mahadev and Kotesh Sodhi alias Dashru.

"Kamlu, his wife Bandi, Bandu and Sushila carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads. Mahadev and Dashru carried bounties of Rs 2 lakh each," he said.