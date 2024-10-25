ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxalites With Total Reward Of Rs 24 Lakh On Their Heads Surrender In Sukma

All the Naxalites carried a bounty of Rs 24 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Friday.

Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxalites With Total Reward Of Rs 24 Lakh On Their Heads Surrender In Sukma
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Sukma: Six Naxalites carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 24 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a police official said.

He identified the surrendered ultras as Kamlu Hemla alias Pawan and his wife Bandi Dudhi alias Kamla as well as Bandi Sodhi alias Bandu, Madvi/Nagul Sushila, Kunjam Roshan alias Mahadev and Kotesh Sodhi alias Dashru.

"Kamlu, his wife Bandi, Bandu and Sushila carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads. Mahadev and Dashru carried bounties of Rs 2 lakh each," he said.

"Kamlu was south sub zonal bureau press team commander and area committee member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). His wife Bandi was Silger local organisation squad (LOS) commander. Sushila was Kistaram LOS deputy commander and Bandu was member of south sub zonal bureau coordination dalam," he said.

Mahadev was a member of the proscribed movement's platoon number 4 and Dashru was a Pamed area committee member, the official added. They were provided financial aid and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the official said.

Sukma: Six Naxalites carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 24 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a police official said.

He identified the surrendered ultras as Kamlu Hemla alias Pawan and his wife Bandi Dudhi alias Kamla as well as Bandi Sodhi alias Bandu, Madvi/Nagul Sushila, Kunjam Roshan alias Mahadev and Kotesh Sodhi alias Dashru.

"Kamlu, his wife Bandi, Bandu and Sushila carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads. Mahadev and Dashru carried bounties of Rs 2 lakh each," he said.

"Kamlu was south sub zonal bureau press team commander and area committee member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). His wife Bandi was Silger local organisation squad (LOS) commander. Sushila was Kistaram LOS deputy commander and Bandu was member of south sub zonal bureau coordination dalam," he said.

Mahadev was a member of the proscribed movement's platoon number 4 and Dashru was a Pamed area committee member, the official added. They were provided financial aid and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALITES SURRENDERED IN SUKMACG NAXALITES SURRENDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.