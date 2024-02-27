Chhattisgarh: Rock Collapse at Dantewada NMDC Plant; All Four Workers Die

Chhattisgarh: Rock Collapse at Dantewada NMDC Plant

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) : A major accident took place inside Dantewada's NMDC plant in Chhattisgarh. A rock caved in at the screening plant of SP3 during soil removal work. At the same time, a poclain machine also got buried inside the debris. Under its impact, all four workers died. Inititally, two bodies were taken out and rescue operation was carried out for two others, who were also found dead late at night.

A new plant of SP 3 of NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) is being constructed near Kirandul town of the district. The rockslide accident happened in which four laborers were buried alive. The plant is being cut with cutters and drilling machines. As part of the construction of the plant, the rock and soil removal work is going on here with the help of the poclain machine.

Earlier, Gaurav Rai, SP, Dantewada, said: "On Tuesday afternoon, a total of 14 workers were working at NMDC Screening Plant 3, Kirandul. The construction work of retaining wall is going on there. During the work, a part of a big rock fell. Four workers got trapped inside it, after which police, the administration and NMDC management conducted a rescue operation. The dead bodies of two were taken out and work is being done to save two workers."

"Two laborers saved their lives by running away, but four laborers got buried in it. In which the dead bodies of two laborers have been recovered and the work of evacuating two laborers is going on. The workers, who had saved their lives by running away at the time of the accident, have also suffered injuries. They are being treated in the hospital", said RK Burman, ASP, Dantewada.

The team of NMDC management and district administration is present on the spot. Rescue operation is being conducted in the plant.