ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Sessions Court Turns Down Bail Plea Of Arrested Nuns Citing Jurisdictional Limit

Observing that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear cases under section 143 of BNS, it asked applicants to move NIA court in Bilaspur.

Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, stage a protest outside Parliament against the arrest of two nuns by Chhattisgarh police.
Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, stage a protest outside Parliament against the arrest of two nuns by Chhattisgarh police. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Durg: A sessions court in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Wednesday said it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the bail applications of the two nuns arrested on charges of human trafficking and religious conversion.

Disposing of the bail pleas, the court said the applicants need to move to the NIA court in Bilaspur for relief, as cases of human trafficking fall under its jurisdiction. The court has directed the police station in charge to share the complete information of the case with the central investigating agency.

"The session court has refused to hear the bail petition of the nuns, saying that the human trafficking case is heard in the NIA court. Hence, they will now submit their application to the NIA court. We will also register our objection there, sharing complete information on human trafficking and conversion," advocate Hemant Mishra said.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

The sessions court disposed of the bail application of the nuns, observing that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear cases under section 143 (human trafficking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and that they may have to move a special court for further legal action, lawyer Rajkumar Tiwari said. The two Catholic nuns hailing from Kerala are currently lodged in the Durg Central Jail.

Also Read:

  1. CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Meets Nuns In Durg Jail, Demands Immediate Release
  2. Political Storm Intensifies Over Arrest Of Kerala Nuns In Chhattisgarh

Durg: A sessions court in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Wednesday said it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the bail applications of the two nuns arrested on charges of human trafficking and religious conversion.

Disposing of the bail pleas, the court said the applicants need to move to the NIA court in Bilaspur for relief, as cases of human trafficking fall under its jurisdiction. The court has directed the police station in charge to share the complete information of the case with the central investigating agency.

"The session court has refused to hear the bail petition of the nuns, saying that the human trafficking case is heard in the NIA court. Hence, they will now submit their application to the NIA court. We will also register our objection there, sharing complete information on human trafficking and conversion," advocate Hemant Mishra said.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

The sessions court disposed of the bail application of the nuns, observing that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear cases under section 143 (human trafficking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and that they may have to move a special court for further legal action, lawyer Rajkumar Tiwari said. The two Catholic nuns hailing from Kerala are currently lodged in the Durg Central Jail.

Also Read:

  1. CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Meets Nuns In Durg Jail, Demands Immediate Release
  2. Political Storm Intensifies Over Arrest Of Kerala Nuns In Chhattisgarh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH SESSIONS COURTNIA COURT BILASPURHUMAN TRAFFICKINGRELIGIOUS CONVERSATIONNUNS ARREST CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.