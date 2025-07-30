Chhattisgarh Sessions Court Turns Down Bail Plea Of Arrested Nuns Citing Jurisdictional Limit

Durg: A sessions court in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Wednesday said it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the bail applications of the two nuns arrested on charges of human trafficking and religious conversion.

Disposing of the bail pleas, the court said the applicants need to move to the NIA court in Bilaspur for relief, as cases of human trafficking fall under its jurisdiction. The court has directed the police station in charge to share the complete information of the case with the central investigating agency.

"The session court has refused to hear the bail petition of the nuns, saying that the human trafficking case is heard in the NIA court. Hence, they will now submit their application to the NIA court. We will also register our objection there, sharing complete information on human trafficking and conversion," advocate Hemant Mishra said.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

The sessions court disposed of the bail application of the nuns, observing that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear cases under section 143 (human trafficking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and that they may have to move a special court for further legal action, lawyer Rajkumar Tiwari said. The two Catholic nuns hailing from Kerala are currently lodged in the Durg Central Jail.