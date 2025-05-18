Chhattisgarh Police Bust Inter-State Drug Network, Eight Arrested

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have foiled a major interstate drug racket by arresting eight accused persons in the last three days.
The accused are residents of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and were caught with MDMA (3, 4-methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine) also known as also known as Ecstasy, officials said.
The police have seized a total of 15 grams of MDMA drugs while taking action against drug dealers. A major drug supplier was also arrested in Delhi during the recent raids. “One of the arrested accused was travelling by the Utkal Express. After his arrest, we came to know about the other accused in this racket,” they said.
An arrest made at Uslapur Railway Station
Bilaspur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Jaiswal said that the police had received information that a person was smuggling a consignment of MDMA drugs from Delhi through Utkal Express.
“As soon as the train stopped at Uslapur Railway Station, we caught the suspect. He was interrogated, during which he revealed that his name is Pradeep Kumar,” he said. “He also revealed that he received this parcel from Shubham, a resident of Delhi. We immediately seized the drugs and started tracking Shubham in Delhi,” he added.
Jaiswal further informed that the police also arrested Shubham based on a tip-off about his presence in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and his planned journey to Bilaspur.
“We set a checkpoint near Ratanpur and caught Shubham in a car along with three suspects—Sumit, Ritesh and Raju. The police team also found MDMA during the search of the car,” the ASP said.
Later, a case was registered in this regard at Ratanpur Police Station, and due action was taken under the sections of the NDPS Act.
Another accused arrested from Sampark Kranti Express
Similarly, the police got information that a person was bringing MDMA drugs from the Sampark Kranti Express. Based on the information, another person was detained at the railway station. He was identified as Vivek Kumar, a resident of Karauli district (Rajasthan).
“During the search, about 3 grams of MDMA were seized from him. In this case, a crime has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, and further action is being taken by seizing the drugs,” Jaiswal said.
He alleged that intoxicants like MDMA were being supplied from Delhi through trains and being supplied to different districts of India. “The accused were using railway parcel service and personal means to smuggle drugs. Information about other persons associated with this network is being gathered. Investigation of this case is going on,” he said.