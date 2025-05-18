ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Police Bust Inter-State Drug Network, Eight Arrested

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have foiled a major interstate drug racket by arresting eight accused persons in the last three days.

The accused are residents of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and were caught with MDMA (3, 4-methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine) also known as also known as Ecstasy, officials said.

The police have seized a total of 15 grams of MDMA drugs while taking action against drug dealers. A major drug supplier was also arrested in Delhi during the recent raids. “One of the arrested accused was travelling by the Utkal Express. After his arrest, we came to know about the other accused in this racket,” they said.

An arrest made at Uslapur Railway Station

Bilaspur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Jaiswal said that the police had received information that a person was smuggling a consignment of MDMA drugs from Delhi through Utkal Express.

“As soon as the train stopped at Uslapur Railway Station, we caught the suspect. He was interrogated, during which he revealed that his name is Pradeep Kumar,” he said. “He also revealed that he received this parcel from Shubham, a resident of Delhi. We immediately seized the drugs and started tracking Shubham in Delhi,” he added.