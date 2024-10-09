Abujhmad Encounter: Bodies Of 29 Slain Naxalites Handed Over To Relatives; None Came To Collect Two Bodies

Jagdalpur: On October 4, about 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the forests of Thulthuli, Gawadi, Nendur in Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh. The bodies of all the killed Naxalites were sent for post-mortem. After the autopsy was conducted, most of the bodies were handed over to the relatives of the deceased Naxalites.

Out of these 31 bodies, 14 bodies were sent to Dantewada, 10 bodies to Bijapur and 7 bodies to Medical College Jagdalpur. But 2 bodies are still kept in the mortuary of the Dimrapal Medical College as their relatives have not come to collect these bodies.

According to information, 7 bodies have been brought to the medical college of Jagdalpur city. Of these, 4 are women and 3 are men. Out of these 7 bodies, 5 have been handed over to their relatives. The remaining two bodies are still kept in the mortuary of medical college, Dimrapal. The bodies of Maoists sent include those of Maoists named Phoolon alias Sundari, Basanti, Som, Budhram, Janila and Arjun. The bodies of Sohan and Som are still kept in the medical college. Their relatives have not yet come to collect the bodies. The remaining bodies have been taken away by their relatives.

State's biggest encounter: The October 4 encounter between the security forces and the Naxalites was the biggest encounter in Chhattisgarh. This encounter lasted from 11 am on October 4 till 8 pm in the forest near Gawadi village. The soldiers killed 31 Maoists, among whom Abujhmad's big leader Niti alias Urmila was killed. Apart from Niti, the bodies of 30 other Maoists were recovered from the spot. Along with this, LMG, AK-47, INSAS, SLR, BGL launcher, BGL cell and other explosives were also found from the spot.