DRG Soldier Injured in Naxal-Triggered IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Forest

The soldier came in contact with IED planted by Naxalites during a search operation and area domination in Raiguda forest of Sukma district.

Naxal blast in Sukma forest, Chhattisgarh.
Naxal blast in Sukma forest, Chhattisgarh.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Sukma: An IED blast has taken place once again in the Naxal-affected Sukma district. A DRG jawan who was out on search operation has been injured in this blast. The injured jawan is being brought to the Sukma district hospital for treatment. Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan has confirmed this incident.

The Sukma SP said that a new security camp has been set up in Raiguda of Chintalnar police station area of ​​Sukma district recently. From this camp, a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) had gone out to the surrounding area for area domination. During this time, a pressure IED bomb planted by the Naxalites exploded.

The DRG soldier, who is identified as constable Podium Vinod, was injured when he came in contact with a pressure IED bomb planted by Naxalites in the forest of Raiguda. The incident took place today around 11 am. Fellow soldiers picked up the injured soldier and took him to the Raiguda camp, where he was given first aid. Arrangements are being made to take the injured soldier to Sukma hospital for better treatment, said Kiran Chauhan, SP, Sukma.

Naxalites have always been using IED bombs to harm the security forces. Security forces have suffered losses many times due to these bombs. Local tribals and cattle also come in contact with the bombs planted in the inner forests, due to which common people have also died many times.

Meanwhile, two miscreants allegedly attacked retired CISF jawan Rakesh Singh Bhadoria, a resident of Station Maroda, with a cutter over some dispute in Nevai police station area of Durg district on Saturday night. The victim fired in the air from the gun he had with him to defend himself, after which both the miscreants fled from the spot. The injured retired jawan has been admitted to the District Hospital Durg. Two accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned, said Satyaprakash Tiwari, CSP, Durg.

