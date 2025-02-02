Chhattisgarh: Encounter Breaks Out Between Naxalites And Security Forces in Kanker

Kanker: An encounter broke out between the Naxalites and the security forces in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. This exchange of fire took place on the border of Kanker and Narayanpur. A joint team of DRG and BSF had gone there for carrying out anti-Naxal operations after the Kanker police and security forces had received information that the Maoists of the Maad division of Naxalites are present on the Kanker and Narayanpur border.

After the forces started the operations in the area, this encounter started at 12.30 pm. According to information received from the Kanker police, intermittent firing is taking place in the encounter on the Narayanpur-Kanker border. In the information released by the Kanker police, it is feared that many Naxalites have been killed in this encounter. There is a possibility of many Naxalites being injured.

Search continues: In a press release issued by the Kanker police, it has been said that the search is still going on at the encounter site.

Earlier on Saturday, an encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in Gangalur, Bijapur. Eight Naxalites were killed in this encounter. Bijapur SP has shared with the media that Naxalites carrying a bounty of Rs 16 lakh were killed in this encounter. Naxalite Kamlesh Neelkanth, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was killed in this encounter. Naxalite Kamlesh was a member of the Gangalur area committee under the West Bastar division of Maoists. Bijapur police is considering this a big success.

Meanwhile, a report from Bijapur said that the Police have identified the bodies in the encounter with security forces in Bijapur on Saturday. Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Yadav held a press conference in this regard on Sunday. He informed the media about the Naxalites killed. A total of 8 Naxalites were killed in this encounter. A total reward of Rs 16 lakh was found to have been announced on them.

Naxal Kamlesh Neelkanth killed: Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav told the media that Naxal Kamlesh Neelkanth was killed in this encounter. He was 24 years old. A reward of Rs 5 lakh was declared on him. Naxal Kamlesh was a member of the Gangalur Area Committee under the West Bastar Division of Maoists. SP Jitendra Yadav has called it a big success for the security forces. The Maoists killed in the encounter with a reward of Rs 5 lakh were members of the West Bastar Division Gangalur Area Committee ACM and Militia Company.

The remaining seven deceased Naxalites identified are: