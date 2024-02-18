Tricolour Hoisted at Most Wanted Naxalite Hidma's Native Village

Bijapur : The security forces reached the Purvati village, the birthplace of most wanted Naxalite Hidma, and hoisted the tricolor flag there on Sunday. Hidma is the country's dreaded and hardcore Naxalite. Many villagers participated in the program of hoisting the national flag. Purvati village falls in the Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan met the mother of naxalite Hidma and talked about providing benefits of government schemes on behalf of the Central and State governments. CRPF Cobra Battalion Commandant Upendra was also present. Hidma's village is situated in Jagargunda, the border area of ​​Bijapur and Sukma.

The SP has appealed to the people who have left the village to come back again. "Security forces have established a camp on a war footing in Purvati village, which is said to be the undeclared capital of Naxalites. After this, the tricolor was hoisted here. After the arrival of the new government in the state, the campaign against Naxalites has intensified in the interior areas. Hidma was a battalion head of naxalites," said Sukma SP.

SP Kiran Chavan further said that a tactical headquarters is being built here and from here major operations against the Naxalites will be launched.

Tricolor flag has been hoisted in the native village of naxalite Hidma after 40 years. This time, the security forces are preparing for an all-out fight with the naxalites. Earlier, Chhattisgarh Police Force established a camp in Purvati village, which is said to be of help in psychological warfare against naxalites.

"Purvati village is facing Naxalite threat. Due to its location, it was deprived of development works and basic facilities. The opening of the camp of security forces here will help in the fight against Naxalites. Positive results will be seen in the coming days on the efforts of Bastar Range Police, local administration and security forces. At least 14 new security camps have been set up in Bastar region and out of these, six are established in Bijapur, seven in Sukma and one in Kanker district," said Sundarraj P, Bastar IG.

"The camp at Purvati is like other strategically important similar facilities in Bastar. The villages falling within the radius of 100 km will be developed through these camps," said Girishkant Pandey, defense expert.

On January 30, 2024, security forces had set up a camp in Tekalgudem, a few kilometers away from Purvati. Then there was an encounter between the security personnel and the Naxalites. Three CRPF personnel including two Cobra commandos were martyred in this incident and 14 soldiers were injured. Sukma district is in South Bastar, surrounded by Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the year 2010, Naxalites had attacked in Tadmetla area here when 76 soldiers were martyred.