ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh NAN Scam: SC Sets Aside Anticipatory Bail Of Ex-IAS Officers Anil Tuteja, Alok Shukla

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set aside anticipatory bail granted to former IAS officers Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla in the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam in Chhattisgarh.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma allowed ED to take custody of IAS officers for a period of four weeks, from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, following which both men were ordered to be released "if not required in any other case, subject to the terms and conditions that may be imposed by the trial court".

"We have no hesitation in setting aside the anticipatory bail granted to respondent – Alok Shukla and are inclined to grant custody of respondent – Alok Shukla to the appellant - ED for a period of four weeks, from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, subject to the condition that he shall cooperate with the appellant - ED so as to facilitate it to complete the investigation and file the complaint. Respondent - Alok Shukla is granted one week’s time to surrender," the bench said.

The top court on September 16 said with regard to Tuteja, it had no hesitation in setting aside the anticipatory bail granted.

"We are also inclined to grant custody of respondent - Anil Tuteja to the appellant - ED for a period of four weeks, from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, subject to the condition that he shall cooperate with the appellant - ED so as to facilitate it to complete the investigation and file the complaint. Respondent - Anil Tuteja is granted one week’s time to surrender," it said.