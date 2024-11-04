ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Minister Dayal Das Baghel's Escort Vehicle Rammed By Speeding Bus In Baloda Bazar

The accident took place near Family Dhaba located under Simga police station limits of Baloda Bazar.

Chhattisgarh Minister Dayal Das Baghel's Convoy Vehicle Rammed By Speeding Bus near Family Dhaba located under Simga police station limits of Baloda Bazar when the Baghel was on a tour of the area with his convoy.
Chhattisgarh Minister Dayal Das Baghel's Convoy Vehicle Rammed By Speeding Bus (ETV Bharat, X/@DayalDasBaghel)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Balodabazar: A speeding bus hit a vehicle part of the convoy of Chhattisgarh Food Minister Dayal Das Baghel on Sunday in Balodabazar district of the state on Sunday. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident, however the vehicle in the minister's convoy suffered substantial damage as per officials.

It is learnt that the accident unfolded near Family Dhaba located under Simga police station limits of Baloda Bazar when the Baghel was on a tour of the area with his convoy. An official said that minister Dayal Das Baghel was traveling from Bemetara to Raipur when the vehicle bearing registration number CG 04 NL 5643 was hit by a speeding bus with registration number CG 04 MZ 8792.

Immediately after the accident in Simga police station area of Baloda Bazar, the highway patrolling vehicle reached the spot besides a police force including SDOP Aishwarya Chandrakar, Simga police station in-charge Yogita Khaparde reached the spot and started the rescue.

Additional Superintendent of Police and SDOP Bhatapara Aishwarya Chandrakar said that while the convoy of Minister Dayal Das Baghel was passing through the area, when the bus driver tried to overtake during which the bus collided with the vehicle of the minister's convoy sideways. The headlight and front part of the vehicle were damaged in the accident. The incident happened around 10 to 10:30 at night when the minister was going to Raipur after Bemetara tour, the SDOP said.

“FIR has not been registered. It will be registered later,” she added.

