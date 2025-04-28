Chhattisgarh: Anti-Naxal Operation In Bijapur Enters 7th Day, Peace Committee Meets Telangana CM

Bijapur: The ongoing massive anti-Naxal operation at the Karregutta hills in the ​​Bijapur district of Bastar division entered the seventh day on Monday. Thousands of soldiers are involved in this operation which started on Tuesday. The soldiers are engaged in making this operation successful amidst the temperatures reaching 42 to 45 degrees C.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P and DIG Kamlochan Kashyap are monitoring this operation which is facing intermittent encounters with Naxals in the forests of Pujari Kanker, Nambi and Galgal. Security forces are also deployed in the forests of Pusguppa and Bhimaram. Meanwhile, the Maoists are making every possible effort for peace talks, according to reports.

Anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. (ETV Bharat)

Karregutta hill: It is being said that many Naxal leaders and members are present on Karregutta hills, which is 290 kms long. After getting this information, CRPF, DRG, STF, Cobra from Chhattisgarh and Grey Hound from Telangana, C 60 soldiers from Maharashtra took up this big anti-Naxal operation. Karregutta is a range of many small hills, spreading across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

In Chhattisgarh itself, it is spread from Kanker to Bijapur. It has been learnt that top Naxal commanders Hidma and Deva are also present on this hill. This entire area is considered to be the base area of ​​Battalion No. 1 of PLGA and is considered an important stronghold of Naxalites.

100 IEDs planted: In this Naxal operation, the soldiers are fighting the Naxalites, and at the same time, many units of soldiers are engaged in demining. Naxalites have planted more than 100 IEDs to target the soldiers, which are being searched. Security forces are keeping an eye on the Karregutta hill with drones.

Today is the seventh day of the Naxal operation. During this time, a video of the soldiers involved in the Naxal operation has surfaced. The soldiers have recovered a beer bomb on a dirt road in the forest. Its video has surfaced, in which Bastar fighters and DRG soldiers are taking out the beer bomb buried under the ground. The soldiers have also recovered the supply wire laid for the bomb.

Telangana CM:

Members of the peace talks committee met Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy in Hyderabad and urged him to persuade the central government for ceasefire. They appealed to the central government to hold peace talks with the Maoists. Peace talks committee convenor Justice Chandrakumar, Professor Hargopal, Anwar Khan, Durga Prasad, Janpanna and Ravi Chander submitted a memorandum to CM Revant Reddy.

On the demand of the peace talks committee, CM Revant Reddy said that he will discuss with the ministers and take a decision.

Naxal cave found: During the search operation, the soldiers found a cave between Durgamraj Gutta and Karregutta. When the soldiers reached the cave, the Maoists had fled from there. The cave is so big that more than 1,000 people can hide in it at a time. This was a safe hideout for the Maoists, so Karregutta was considered a safe hideout for the Naxalites, but now the soldiers are reaching the same safe hideout of the Naxalites and carrying out the operation.

On Sunday, 27th April, during a search operation in Jola village of Karregutta, Jawan Munsif Khan stepped on an IED. Due to which the Jawan got injured. The injured Jawan was rescued from the hills of Karregutta by chopper and brought to the camp, where he is undergoing treatment.

An exclusive video of the soldiers involved in the encounter has surfaced. In this video, soldiers are seen climbing the rugged hill with rifles and their daily luggage in the scorching heat. Due to the long operation, many soldiers are returning to Bijapur by chopper, so a backup party is being sent to Karregutta hill in their place.

On 26th April, a DRG jawan going from Galgam to Karregutta hill got injured in an IED blast. Actually, Naxalites have planted IEDs in every inch of the Karregutta hills. During the search operation, the DRG jawan stepped on an IED and was injured in both legs in the blast. The jawan was immediately brought to Galgam CRPF camp. Where he was treated.

On April 25, the health of some soldiers deteriorated when they were climbing a steep hill in a temperature of about 45 degrees. They were brought to Venkatapuram in Telangana by helicopter, where they were treated.